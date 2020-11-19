BPSC MVI 2020 Date Released @bpsc.bih.nic.in, Admit Cards Soon

BPSC MVI 2020 Date: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the BPSC MVI 2020 Date on its website. All such candidates applied for BPSC MVI 2020 against the advertisement number 06/2020 can check the exam schedule on the official website of BPSC.i.e.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

As per the notice released on BPSC, the commission has decided to conduct BPSC MVI 2020 Exam on 17 December 2020 in two sessions. i.e. Morning (10 AM to 12 PM), Afternoon (2 PM to 4 PM) and 18 December 2020 in one session. i.e. Morning (10 AM to 12 PM).

The commission will upload BPSC MVI 2020 Admit Card one week prior to the commencement of the exam at BPSC Website. No paper admit card will be sent to any candidates. Candidates will have to download BPSC MVI 2020 Admit Card on their own through the official website. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

This recruitment is being done to recruit 90 vacancies of Motor Vehicle Inspector MVI. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test and interview. Candidates who will be qualified in the written test will be called for the interview round.

Download BPSC MVI 2020 Admit Card Notice

