BPSC MVI Admit Card 2021 to release soon @bpsc.bih.nic.in, Check Exam Date, Expected Date to Release Call Letter

BPSC MVI Admit Card 2021 will be releasing soon on bpsc.bih.nic.in, Check Exam Date, Expected Date to Release Call Letter and other latest updates.

BPSC MVI Admit Card 2021: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is going to release the admit cards for recruitment to the post of Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) on its website. All those who applied for BPSC MVI Recruitment 2020 will be able to download their call letters from bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The exam is scheduled to be held on 18 and 19 September 2021 at various exam centres. The eligible candidates will be able to download their call letters through the official website once released. The direct link to the call letters will be provided in this article, once activated. As per reports, a total of 3056 candidates will be appeared in this exam.

As per media reports, the admit card was to release today. i.e. 10 September 2021. However, there is no any update regarding the admit card. So, all candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

How and Where to Download BPSC MVI Admit Card 2021?

Visit the official website of BPSC.i.e.bpsc.bih.nic.in. Click on BPSC MVI Admit Card 2021 flashing on the homepage. Enter your registration number/roll number, date of birth, captcha and save it. The admit cards will be displayed on the screen. The candidates can download BPSC MVI Admit Card 2021 and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download BPSC MVI Admit Card 2021 - to active soon

Earlier, this exam was to held on 17 and 18 December which was postponed due to unavoidable reasons. The candidates are advised to stay tune on the official website for latest updates.

