Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

BNCMC Recruitment 2021 for 1128 Staff Nurse, MO & Other Posts, Download Application Form @bncmc.gov.in

BNCMC Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Released @bncmc.gov.in. Check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details. 

Created On: Sep 9, 2021 09:01 IST
BNCMC Recruitment 2021
BNCMC Recruitment 2021

BNCMC Recruitment 2021: Bhiwandi Nizampur City Corporation has advertised a notification for recruitment to the post of Medical Officer, Physician, Pediatirician, Hospital Manager, Staff Nurse, Pharmacist, Lab Technician, ANM, X-Ray Technician & Ward Boy. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 14 September 2021.

A total of 1128 vacancies will be recruited. The candidates can submit their applications through the online mode. The candidates can refer to the notification for more details including educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details.

Important Dates:

  • Last date for submission of application: 14 September 2021

Bhiwandi Mahanagarpalika (BNCMC) Vacancy Details

  • Medical Officer - 224 Posts
  • Physician - 8 Posts
  • Pediatirician - 4 Posts
  • Hospital Manager - 20 Posts
  • Staff Nurse - 468 Posts
  • Pharmacist - 68 Posts
  • Lab Technician- 52 Posts
  • ANM - 100 Posts
  • X-Ray Technician - 36 Posts
  • Ward Boy - 148 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for MO, Staff Nurse & Other Posts
Educational Qualification:

  • Medical Officer - MBBS
  • Physician - MBBS
  • Pediatirician - MD, Medicine
  • Hospital Manager - MD in Paediatrics.
  • Staff Nurse - B.Sc./GNM in Nursing.
  • Pharmacist - D.Pharma/B.Pharma.
  • Lab Technician- B.Sc. DMLT
  • ANM - HSC with ANM
  • X-Ray Technician - X Ray Technician
  • Ward Boy - 10 passed

Download BNCMC Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for BNCMC Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents to bncmc.est@gmail.com latest by 14 September 2021. The candidates can also refer to the official notification for educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details.

Latest Government Jobs:

RBI BMC Recruitment 2021 Notification Released @rbi.org.in, Selection through Interview Only

South Indian Bank Recruitment 2021 Notification Out: Apply Online for IT and Digital Banking & Other from today onwards

MOSB CAPF Recruitment 2021 Notification Released for 533 Vacancies, Apply Online from 13 September onwards

 

FAQ

How to apply for BNCMC Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents to bncmc.est@gmail.com latest by 14 September 2021. The candidates can also refer to the official notification for educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details.

What is the qualification required for BNCMC MO Recruitment 2021?

The candidate must have an MBBS Degree from a recognized University.

What is the qualification required for BNCMC Ward Boy Recruitment 2021?

The candidate must be 10th passed from a reputed Institute.

How many vacancies will be recruited through BNCMC Recruitment 2021?

A total of 1128 vacancies will be recruited.

What is the last date for applying on BNCMC Recruitment 2021?

The last date of submitting applications are 14 September 2021.
Comment ()
Job Summary
NotificationBNCMC Recruitment 2021 for 1128 Staff Nurse, MO & Other Posts, Download Application Form @bncmc.gov.in
Notification DateSep 9, 2021
Last Date of SubmissionSep 14, 2021
CityPune
StateMaharashtra
CountryIndia
Organization Other Organizations
Education Qual Post Graduate, Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Administration, Medical , Other Funtional Area
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

1 + 3 =
Post

Comments