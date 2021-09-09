BNCMC Recruitment 2021 for 1128 Staff Nurse, MO & Other Posts, Download Application Form @bncmc.gov.in

BNCMC Recruitment 2021: Bhiwandi Nizampur City Corporation has advertised a notification for recruitment to the post of Medical Officer, Physician, Pediatirician, Hospital Manager, Staff Nurse, Pharmacist, Lab Technician, ANM, X-Ray Technician & Ward Boy. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 14 September 2021.

A total of 1128 vacancies will be recruited. The candidates can submit their applications through the online mode. The candidates can refer to the notification for more details including educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 14 September 2021

Bhiwandi Mahanagarpalika (BNCMC) Vacancy Details

Medical Officer - 224 Posts

Physician - 8 Posts

Pediatirician - 4 Posts

Hospital Manager - 20 Posts

Staff Nurse - 468 Posts

Pharmacist - 68 Posts

Lab Technician- 52 Posts

ANM - 100 Posts

X-Ray Technician - 36 Posts

Ward Boy - 148 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for MO, Staff Nurse & Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

Medical Officer - MBBS

Physician - MBBS

Pediatirician - MD, Medicine

Hospital Manager - MD in Paediatrics.

Staff Nurse - B.Sc./GNM in Nursing.

Pharmacist - D.Pharma/B.Pharma.

Lab Technician- B.Sc. DMLT

ANM - HSC with ANM

X-Ray Technician - X Ray Technician

Ward Boy - 10 passed

Download BNCMC Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for BNCMC Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents to bncmc.est@gmail.com latest by 14 September 2021. The candidates can also refer to the official notification for educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details.

