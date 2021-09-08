Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

South Indian Bank Recruitment 2021 Notification Out: Apply Online for IT and Digital Banking from today onwards

South Indian Bank Recruitment 2021 Notification Out:Check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, age limit, qualification, experience and other details here. 

Created On: Sep 8, 2021 12:31 IST
South Indian Bank Recruitment 2021
South Indian Bank Recruitment 2021

South Indian Bank Recruitment 2021: South Indian Bank has advertised a notification for recruitment to the post of various roles in IT and Digital Marketing. The interested candidates can apply to the posts from today onwards.i.e. 8 September 2021 at southindianbank.com. The last date of online application submission is 15 September 2021. Before the registration, applicants are requested to ensure that there is a valid email id in his/her name. Applicants are advised to use Internet Explorer 7 & higher or Mozilla Firefox browsers for the registration of applications.

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 8 September 2021
  • Last date for submission of online application: 15 September 2021

South Indian Bank Recruitment 2021  Vacancy Details

IT Operations

  • Enterprise Technology Architect (Network & Security)
  • Enterprise Technology Architect (Application & Infrastructure)
  • Finacle Administrator
  • Finacle Interfece Administrator

Digital Banking

  • Senior Technical Architect (Mobile Banking)
  • Senior Technical Architect (Internet Banking)
  • Developer (Mobile Banking - Android)
  • Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Switch Admin

South Indian Bank Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Graduation in B.Tech/B.E. (CS/ IT/ EC/ EEE/AEI), B.Sc(in CS/ IT), BCA. The candidate must have passed X, XII and Graduation under regular course (full time) from a recognised University/ Institute recognised by the Govt. of India.

South Indian Bank Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - not more than 40 years

South Indian Bank Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidate will be done on the basis of Initial Shortlisting, Technical Interview and Final Interview.

Download South Indian Bank Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online

Official Website

How to apply for South Indian Bank Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 8 to 15 September 2021. No other mode of application will be accepted.

Take Free Online South Indian Bank 2021 Mock Test

Start Now
Comment ()
Job Summary
NotificationSouth Indian Bank Recruitment 2021 Notification Out: Apply Online for IT and Digital Banking from today onwards
Notification DateSep 8, 2021
Last Date of SubmissionSep 15, 2021
CityThrissur
StateKerala
CountryIndia
Organization South Indian Bank
Education Qual Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Banking
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.

Post Comment

3 + 0 =
Post

Comments