South Indian Bank Recruitment 2021 Notification Out: Apply Online for IT and Digital Banking from today onwards

South Indian Bank Recruitment 2021: South Indian Bank has advertised a notification for recruitment to the post of various roles in IT and Digital Marketing. The interested candidates can apply to the posts from today onwards.i.e. 8 September 2021 at southindianbank.com. The last date of online application submission is 15 September 2021. Before the registration, applicants are requested to ensure that there is a valid email id in his/her name. Applicants are advised to use Internet Explorer 7 & higher or Mozilla Firefox browsers for the registration of applications.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 8 September 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 15 September 2021

South Indian Bank Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

IT Operations

Enterprise Technology Architect (Network & Security)

Enterprise Technology Architect (Application & Infrastructure)

Finacle Administrator

Finacle Interfece Administrator

Digital Banking

Senior Technical Architect (Mobile Banking)

Senior Technical Architect (Internet Banking)

Developer (Mobile Banking - Android)

Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Switch Admin

South Indian Bank Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Graduation in B.Tech/B.E. (CS/ IT/ EC/ EEE/AEI), B.Sc(in CS/ IT), BCA. The candidate must have passed X, XII and Graduation under regular course (full time) from a recognised University/ Institute recognised by the Govt. of India.

South Indian Bank Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - not more than 40 years

South Indian Bank Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidate will be done on the basis of Initial Shortlisting, Technical Interview and Final Interview.

Download South Indian Bank Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online

Official Website

How to apply for South Indian Bank Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 8 to 15 September 2021. No other mode of application will be accepted.