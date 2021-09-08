South Indian Bank Recruitment 2021 Notification Out: Apply Online for IT and Digital Banking from today onwards

South Indian Bank Recruitment 2021: South Indian Bank has advertised a notification for recruitment to the post of various roles in IT and Digital Marketing. The interested candidates can apply to the posts from today onwards.i.e. 8 September 2021 at southindianbank.com. The last date of online application submission is 15 September 2021. Before the registration, applicants are requested to ensure that there is a valid email id in his/her name. Applicants are advised to use Internet Explorer 7 & higher or Mozilla Firefox browsers for the registration of applications.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 8 September 2021
- Last date for submission of online application: 15 September 2021
South Indian Bank Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
IT Operations
- Enterprise Technology Architect (Network & Security)
- Enterprise Technology Architect (Application & Infrastructure)
- Finacle Administrator
- Finacle Interfece Administrator
Digital Banking
- Senior Technical Architect (Mobile Banking)
- Senior Technical Architect (Internet Banking)
- Developer (Mobile Banking - Android)
- Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Switch Admin
South Indian Bank Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Graduation in B.Tech/B.E. (CS/ IT/ EC/ EEE/AEI), B.Sc(in CS/ IT), BCA. The candidate must have passed X, XII and Graduation under regular course (full time) from a recognised University/ Institute recognised by the Govt. of India.
South Indian Bank Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - not more than 40 years
South Indian Bank Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidate will be done on the basis of Initial Shortlisting, Technical Interview and Final Interview.
Download South Indian Bank Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here
How to apply for South Indian Bank Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 8 to 15 September 2021. No other mode of application will be accepted.