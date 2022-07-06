BPSC MVI Interview Admit Card 2020 (Released)@bpsc.bih.nic.in, Download Motor Vehicle Inspector Hall Ticket

BPSC MVI Interview Admit Card 2020: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released Admit Card for the interview for Motor Vehicle Inspector Competitive Examination. Candidates who have qualified successfully for the interview round for the Motor Vehicle Inspector post against Advt. No. 06/2020 can download their Admit Card from the official website of BPSC-bpsc.bih.nic.in.
However you can download the BPSC MVI Interview Admit Card 2020 also directly from the link given below.
Direct Link to Download: BPSC MVI Interview Admit Card 2020
It is noted that BPSC is to conduct the interview for the Motor Vehicle Inspector post against Advt. No. 06/2020 on 12th-16th July 2022. Now Commission has released the Interview Letters and the format of the Proforma to be submitted by the candidates during interview round.
Candidates can download their Admit Card from the official website after providing their login credentials including 6-Digit Roll Number and Captcha Code on the link given on the official website.
You can download the BPSC MVI Interview Admit Card 2020 from the official website after following the steps given below.
How to Download: BPSC MVI Interview Admit Card 2020
- Visit the official website of BPSC-bpsc.bih.nic.in.
- Click on the link-Interview Letters: For 222 Candidates appearing in Interview on 12th-16th July, 2022 under Motor vehicle Inspector Competitive Examination. (Advt. No. 06/2020) Proforma to be submitted by the Candidates: Prapatra I flashing on the homepage.
- Enter your 6-Digit Roll Number and Captcha Code to the link available on the home page.
- The admit cards will be displayed on the screen.
- The candidates can download BPSC MVI Interview Admit Card 2020 and save it for future reference.