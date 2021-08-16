BPSC MVI Eligible Candidates List 2021 Out @bpsc.bih.nic.in: 3056 Candidates Shortlisted, PDF Here

BPSC MVI Eligible Candidates List 2021 has been announced by Bihar Public Service Commission on bpsc.bih.nic.in. Download Link Here

BPSC MVI Eligible Candidates List 2021: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has published the released the list of provisionally eligible candidates for the post of Motor Vehicle Inspector. Candidates who have applied for BPSC MVI Recruitment can download BPSC MVI Selection List from the official website - bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC MVI Eligible Candidates List Link is given in this article. The candidates can download BPSC MVI Roll Number List, directly, through the link below:

BPSC MVI BPSC MVI Eligible Candidates Download Link

BPSC MVI BPSC MVI Notice

A total of 3056 candidates have been shortlisted for the MVI Posts The commission has also released the list of ineligible candidates. The candidates can check the details through the links below:

List of Ineligible Candidates & Merged Applications

How to Download BPSC MVI Result 2021 ?

Go to official website of BPSC - bpsc.bih.nic.in

Click on ‘ List of Provisionally Eligible Candidates’ given under ‘Important Notice: Motor Vehicle Inspector (Preliminary) Competitive Examination. (Advt. No. 06/2020)’

Download BPSC MVI Selection List PDF

Check roll numbers of selected candidates

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) had invited the application for recruitment of of Motor Vehicle Inspector under, against advertisement number 06/2020. upto 20 June 2020 on official website bpsc.bih.nic.in. A total of 90 vacancies were notified by the commission.