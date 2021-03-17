BPSC Project Manager Prelims 2021 New Date Announced @bpsc.bih.nic.in, Check New Date, Admit Card Expected Date & Other Details Here

BPSC Project Manager Prelims 2021: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the new date for recruitment to the post of Project Manager against the advertisement number 02/2020. Candidates who applied for BPSC Project Manager 2021 Recruitment will be able to download the call letter through the official website of BPSC.i.e.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC Project Manager Prelims 2021 Exam is now scheduled to be held on 11 April 2021 at 12 PM to 2.15 PM at the district of Patna, Muzaffarnagar, Bhagalpur and Gaya. The candidates can raise their objections latest by 31 March 2021 at 5 PM at bpscpat-bh@nic.in. No representations will be received after the due date.

Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on 5 April 2021 which is now postponed due to unavoidable reasons. Candidates will be able to download the BPSC Project Manager Prelims 2021 Admit Card in due course of time. The candidates will be able to download the admit card soon by clicking on the provided link given below.

Download BPSC Project Manager Prelims 2021

How to download BPSC Project Manager Prelims 2021 Admit Card?

Visit the official website of BPSC.i.e.bpsc.bih.nic.in. Click on the BPSC Project Manager Prelims 2021 Admit Card flashing on the homepage. Enter the registration number/application number, date of birth, captcha code and click on the submit button. Download BPSC Project Manager Prelims 2021 Admit Card and save it for future reference.

Download BPSC Project Manager Prelims 2021 Admit Card - to active soon

This drive is being done to recruit 69 vacancies of Project Manager. The online application for the aforesaid posts was started from 4 April 2020 which was extended till 22 May 2020. The written exam for prelims will be 150 Marks which will have 3 sections.

In the first part, 70 marks will be asked from Indian Economics and Industry, 40 marks from current affairs in the second part and 40 marks from the Mental Ability Test in the third part.