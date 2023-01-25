BPSC Provisional Answer key 2023 Released at bpsc.bih.nic.in; Raise Objection Till Feb 01

Bihar PSC has released the answer key for Assistant Town Plan (Town Planning) Supervisor post on its official website- bpsc.bih.nic.in. Download PDF.

BPSC ATP Supervisor Answer Key 2023 Download: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the answer key for Assistant Town Plan(Town Planning) Supervisor Written on its official website. All those candidates who appeared in the written exam for the Assistant Town Plan(Town Planning) Supervisor posts can download the Answer Key from the official website- bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Alternatively you can download the BPSC Assistant Town Plan Answer Key 2023 directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: BPSC ATP Supervisor Answer Key 2023 - General Studies



Direct Link To Download: BPSC ATP Supervisor Answer Key 2023 - Planning



Direct Link To Download: BPSC ATP Supervisor Answer Key 2023 - Remote Sensing & GIS





It is noted that BPSC has conducted the written exam for the Assistant Town Plan (Town Planning) Supervisor Written (Objective) Competitive Examination held on 19th & 20th November 2022.

Now the Commission has uploaded the PDF of the answer key for all the four Sets including A/B/C/D for the three subjects including General Studies, Planning and Remote Sensing & GIS.

Candidates appeared in the written exam can download the Answer key and raise their objections in prescribed format on or before 01 February 2023.

You can download the BPSC ATP Supervisor Answer Key 2023 from the official website after following the steps given below.

Process to Download: BPSC ATP Supervisor Answer Key 2023