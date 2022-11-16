BPSC Result and Notification 2022 Together @bpsc.bih.nic.in: Check CCE 67th and 68th Updates Here

BPSC Result and Notification 2022 will be uploaded soon on Bihar Public Service Commission website on bpsc.bih.nic.in. Check Details Here.

BPSC Result and Notification 2022 Together 2022: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will soon release the notification for the 68th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination and the selection list of the candidates in the 67th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination on its website i.e. bpsc.bih.nic.in, according to media reports.

Recently, the Commission's Joint Secretary cum Controller of Examinations Amrendra Kumar said that the preparation for both advertisements is going on fast. He added the evaluation of OMR seats of the 67th preliminary examination has been done.

BPSC Chairman Atul Prasad has already announced that now OMR sheets of all successful candidates will be manually evaluated before the result. The commission will release the result of all only after being satisfied.

Hence, it is expected the advertisement for the new vacancy of 68th and the results of the prelims exam will be released simultaneously.

NO RTI for OMR

Candidates, now, do not need to file an RTI for OMR Sheets for the 67th preliminary exam. The commission will provide a copy of the OMR sheet, free of cost, to the candidates. The candidate can also access the scanned copy of the OMR sheet by logging within a day or two. The concerned candidates can get their ID from the logging ID.

The candidates can check all BPSC 67th Expected Cut-Off Marks and BPSC 67th Result Date by clicking on the link given below.

BPSC 67th Cut Off Marks and Date

The candidates would be able to apply online for BPSC 68th Exam, once the notification is released on the commission’s website. According to BPSC Exam Calendar, BPSC 68th Pre-Exam will be held on 12 February 2023. Those who clear the prelims exam will be called to appear for BPSC 68th Mains Exam on 12 May 2023.

Till now, the commission received 300 vacancies for the 68th CCE out of which, eight posts are of Deputy Superintendent of Police. in addition to this, appointments are to be made in more than a dozen departments including Scheduled Caste, and Extremely Backward Classes Welfare Officer.