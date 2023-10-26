BPSC Teacher Waiting List 2023: BPSC TRE Selection List

BPSC Teacher Waiting List 2023: Bihar Public Service Commission recently released the list of selected candidates for the Bihar TRE Teacher Exam 2023. As per the BPSE chairman's tweet, more than 10,000 have been disqualified in the document verification round. So It is expected that BPSC can release a second list of selected candidates for remaining posts. Check out the latest update about BPSC TRE waiting List 2023 here.

BPSC Teacher Waiting List 2023: Bihar Public Service Commission recently released the list of selected candidates for the Bihar TRE Teacher Exam 2023. A total of 72,402 candidates were shortlisted for the 79,943 posts. As per the media reports, around 50% of candidates will not make it through the document verification and counseling process. So It is expected that BPSC can release a second list of selected candidates. The candidates can check the latest update about BPSC TRE waiting List 2023 here.

BPSC Teacher Waiting List 2023

Bihar Public Service Commission recently declared the result of Bihar TRE Teacher Exam 2023. The exam was successfully conducted from 24 to 27 August 2023. The commission will fill 79,943 PRT post through this exam. Here is an overview of BPSC TRE Teacher Exam 2023

BPSC TRE Teacher Exam 2023: Overview Name of the Exam BPSC TRE Teacher Exam 2023 Recruitment Body Bihar Public Service Commission Post Primary Teacher/ PRT/ JBT

Secondary School Teacher/ TGT

PGT Total Vacancies 170461 Primary Teacher/ PRT/ JBT: 79943

Secondary School Teacher/ TGT: 32916

PGT: 57602 Selection Process Written Exam

Document Verification Result Date 17 to 19 October 2023 Waiting List Date To be updated Official Website https://bpsc.bih.nic.in/

Will BPSC release the Teacher Waiting List 2023?

As per the media reports, BPSE chairman Atul Prasad made a statement regarding the BPSC Teacher waiting list 2023. The candidates who scored more than the qualifying marks and could not make it through the first selection list are eagerly waiting for the waiting list. A total of 72,402 candidates were shortlisted for the 79,943 posts. Now the shortlisted candidates will be called for document verification. BPSE chairman Atul Prasad mentioned that more than 10,000 have been disqualified so far. So it is expected that the commission will release a waiting list for around 20,000 candidates.