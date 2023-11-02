BPSC TRE Full Form: What BPSC TRE Stands for? Check All Details

BPSC TRE Full Form: BPSC TRE is the abbreviation of the Bihar Public Service Commission Teacher Recruitment Exam. Check BPSC TRE eligibility, salary, job profile, etc, here.

BPSC TRE Full Form
BPSC TRE Full Form

BPSC TRE Full Form: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) conducts the Teacher Recruitment Exam (TRE) to recruit eligible candidates for the Teacher post at primary, secondary, and higher secondary levels. The full form of BPSC TRE is the Bihar Public Service Commission Teacher Recruitment Exam. The candidates will be selected for the post based on their performance in the written exam. 

Apart from knowing the BPSC TRE Full Form, interested candidates must also be familiar with the BPSC TRE eligibility criteria, salary, job profile, etc. before applying for the post. Moreover, the application fees for Bihar Teacher vacancy varies as per category.

 

In this article, we have shared complete details about the BPSC TRE full form, including eligibility, salary, job profile, etc. for the reference of the candidates.

What is the full name of BPSC TRE?

The BPSC TRE full form is the Bihar Public Service Commission Teacher Recruitment Exam. BPSC conducts the Teacher Recruitment Exam (TRE) to recruit eligible candidates for the Teacher post at primary, secondary, and higher secondary levels in Bihar. The BPSC TRE selection process comprises three stages, i.e. written exam, document verification, and medical examination.

BPSC Full Form

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)

Department

Education Department of Bihar

BPSC TRE Full Form

BPSC Teacher Recruitment Exam (TRE)

Mode of Application

Online

Exam Mode

Offline

Selection Process

Written Test

Job Location

Bihar

Official Website

bpsc.bih.nic.in

What are the eligibility criteria for BPSC TRE?

After knowing the BPSC TRE full form, candidates must check the BPSC TRE eligibility criteria for Bihar Primary PRT, PGT Teacher. In case they fail to fulfil any of the eligibility conditions, then it will lead to disqualification of their candidature from the further process.

BPSC TRE Eligibility Criteria

Post Name

Educational Qualification

Age Limit

Primary Teacher
  • Passed 12th (or its equivalent) with minimum 50% marks and passed or appeared in the final year of 2- year Diploma in Elementary Education/4- year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed)/2 year Diploma in Education (Special Education). OR
  • Passed 12th (or its equivalent) with at least 45% marks and passed or appeared in the final year of a 2- 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education. OR
  • Graduation with 50 % Marks and 2-year Diploma in Early Education/Bachelor of Education (B.Ed)/B.Ed Special education. OR
  • Possess a Master’s degree in the concerned subject with 55 % marks with 3 yr Bed-Med Course. AND
  • B.ED qualified
  • CTET/Bihar TET Qualified

18-37 years

Secondary Teacher

Graduation/Post-graduation degree with 50% marks and a B.Ed degree/ Bed Special Education from a recognized university/institute. OR

4 year B.Ed/BSc.ED degree from a recognised university/institute

21-37 years

Higher Secondary Teacher
  • Master degree in the concerned subject with 50 % marks from a recognized university or institute.
  • B.Ed/ BA.Ed/BSc.ED degree from a recognized university/institute (OR)
  • Master’s degree in the concerned subject with 55 % marks 3 yr Bed-Med Course
  • STET paper 2 Qualified

21-37 years

What is the exam pattern for BPSC TRE?

After getting familiar with the BPSC TRE full form, candidates must check the BPSC TRE exam pattern to understand the paper format, number of sections, and marking scheme followed by the officials. Check the BPSC Teacher exam pattern for primary teachers, secondary teachers, and higher secondary teachers shared below.

  • The questions asked in the written exam will be objective type.
  • A total of 220 questions are asked for 220 marks.
  • The exam duration will be 4 hours.

BPSC TRE Exam Pattern 2023 for Primary Teacher

Subject

Total Question

Total Marks

Duration

Language (Qualifying)

Part I-English

25

25

2 hours

Part II-Hindi Language/Urdu Language/Bengali Language

75

75

General Studies

120

120

Total

220

220

BPSC TRE Exam Pattern 2023 for Secondary Teacher

Subject

Total Question

Total Marks

Duration

Language (Qualifying)

Part I-English

25

25

2 hours

Part II-Hindi Language/Urdu Language/Bengali Language

75

75

Subjects and General Studies

Part I- Concerned Subject

80

80

2 hours

Part II-General Studies

40

40

Total

220

220

What is the salary for BPSC TRE?

Along with the knowledge of the BPSC TRE full form, candidates must also check the BPSC teacher salary before applying for the recruitment drive. The BPSC TRE salary varies as per the post. The pay scale of BPSC Primary Teacher/ PRT/ JBT (Class 1-5) is Rs 44900-142400 and the pay scale of BPSC Secondary School Teacher/ TGT (Class 9-10) will be Rs 47600- 151100/-.

BPSC TRE Salary

Bihar Teacher Salary

Primary Teacher

Secondary Teacher

Computer Teacher

Special Education

Pay Scale

44900-142400

47600-151100

47600-151100

47600-151100

Dearness Allowance

42%

42%

42%

42%

House Rent Allowances (HRA)

9-27%

9-27%

9-27%

9-27%

Medical Allowance

1000

1000

1000

1000

BPSC TRE Full Form-Roles & Responsibilities

After reviewing the BPSC TRE full form, eligibility, and other factors, aspirants must also check the roles and responsibilities applicable to the teacher post. Here is the detailed BPSC TRE Job Profile shared below for the ease of the aspirants.

  • To teach students about the latest curriculum and adhere to the rules specified by the National Curriculum Framework.
  • To prepare lesson plans for all the chapters and conduct extracurricular activities in the school.
  • To provide complete details of the curriculum, structure, etc to the students.
  • To attend teacher meetings and training provided by higher authority.

FAQ

What is the full form of BPSC TRE?

The BPSC TRE full form is the Bihar Public Service Commission Teacher Recruitment Exam.

What is the BPSC TRE Exam conducted for?

Bihar Public Service Commission conducts the Teacher Recruitment Exam (TRE) to recruit eligible candidates for the Teacher post at primary, secondary, and higher secondary levels in Bihar.

