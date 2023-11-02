BPSC TRE Full Form: What BPSC TRE Stands for? Check All Details

BPSC TRE Full Form: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) conducts the Teacher Recruitment Exam (TRE) to recruit eligible candidates for the Teacher post at primary, secondary, and higher secondary levels. The full form of BPSC TRE is the Bihar Public Service Commission Teacher Recruitment Exam. The candidates will be selected for the post based on their performance in the written exam.
Apart from knowing the BPSC TRE Full Form, interested candidates must also be familiar with the BPSC TRE eligibility criteria, salary, job profile, etc. before applying for the post. Moreover, the application fees for Bihar Teacher vacancy varies as per category.
In this article, we have shared complete details about the BPSC TRE full form, including eligibility, salary, job profile, etc. for the reference of the candidates.
What is the full name of BPSC TRE?
The BPSC TRE full form is the Bihar Public Service Commission Teacher Recruitment Exam. BPSC conducts the Teacher Recruitment Exam (TRE) to recruit eligible candidates for the Teacher post at primary, secondary, and higher secondary levels in Bihar. The BPSC TRE selection process comprises three stages, i.e. written exam, document verification, and medical examination.
|
BPSC Full Form
|
Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)
|
Department
|
Education Department of Bihar
|
BPSC TRE Full Form
|
BPSC Teacher Recruitment Exam (TRE)
|
Mode of Application
|
Online
|
Exam Mode
|
Offline
|
Selection Process
|
Written Test
|
Job Location
|
Bihar
|
Official Website
|
bpsc.bih.nic.in
What are the eligibility criteria for BPSC TRE?
After knowing the BPSC TRE full form, candidates must check the BPSC TRE eligibility criteria for Bihar Primary PRT, PGT Teacher. In case they fail to fulfil any of the eligibility conditions, then it will lead to disqualification of their candidature from the further process.
|
BPSC TRE Eligibility Criteria
|
Post Name
|
Educational Qualification
|
Age Limit
|
Primary Teacher
|
|
18-37 years
|
Secondary Teacher
|
Graduation/Post-graduation degree with 50% marks and a B.Ed degree/ Bed Special Education from a recognized university/institute. OR
4 year B.Ed/BSc.ED degree from a recognised university/institute
|
21-37 years
|
Higher Secondary Teacher
|
|
21-37 years
What is the exam pattern for BPSC TRE?
After getting familiar with the BPSC TRE full form, candidates must check the BPSC TRE exam pattern to understand the paper format, number of sections, and marking scheme followed by the officials. Check the BPSC Teacher exam pattern for primary teachers, secondary teachers, and higher secondary teachers shared below.
- The questions asked in the written exam will be objective type.
- A total of 220 questions are asked for 220 marks.
- The exam duration will be 4 hours.
|
BPSC TRE Exam Pattern 2023 for Primary Teacher
|
Subject
|
Total Question
|
Total Marks
|
Duration
|
Language (Qualifying)
|
Part I-English
|
25
|
25
|
2 hours
|
Part II-Hindi Language/Urdu Language/Bengali Language
|
75
|
75
|
General Studies
|
120
|
120
|
Total
|
220
|
220
|
BPSC TRE Exam Pattern 2023 for Secondary Teacher
|
Subject
|
Total Question
|
Total Marks
|
Duration
|
Language (Qualifying)
|
Part I-English
|
25
|
25
|
2 hours
|
Part II-Hindi Language/Urdu Language/Bengali Language
|
75
|
75
|
Subjects and General Studies
|
Part I- Concerned Subject
|
80
|
80
|
2 hours
|
Part II-General Studies
|
40
|
40
|
Total
|
220
|
220
What is the salary for BPSC TRE?
Along with the knowledge of the BPSC TRE full form, candidates must also check the BPSC teacher salary before applying for the recruitment drive. The BPSC TRE salary varies as per the post. The pay scale of BPSC Primary Teacher/ PRT/ JBT (Class 1-5) is Rs 44900-142400 and the pay scale of BPSC Secondary School Teacher/ TGT (Class 9-10) will be Rs 47600- 151100/-.
|
BPSC TRE Salary
|
Bihar Teacher Salary
|
Primary Teacher
|
Secondary Teacher
|
Computer Teacher
|
Special Education
|
Pay Scale
|
44900-142400
|
47600-151100
|
47600-151100
|
47600-151100
|
Dearness Allowance
|
42%
|
42%
|
42%
|
42%
|
House Rent Allowances (HRA)
|
9-27%
|
9-27%
|
9-27%
|
9-27%
|
Medical Allowance
|
1000
|
1000
|
1000
|
1000
BPSC TRE Full Form-Roles & Responsibilities
After reviewing the BPSC TRE full form, eligibility, and other factors, aspirants must also check the roles and responsibilities applicable to the teacher post. Here is the detailed BPSC TRE Job Profile shared below for the ease of the aspirants.
- To teach students about the latest curriculum and adhere to the rules specified by the National Curriculum Framework.
- To prepare lesson plans for all the chapters and conduct extracurricular activities in the school.
- To provide complete details of the curriculum, structure, etc to the students.
- To attend teacher meetings and training provided by higher authority.
Related Articles,
|BPSC Teacher Syllabus
|BPSC Teacher Salary
|BPSC Teacher Question Paper
|BPSC Teacher Books