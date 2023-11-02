BPSC TRE Full Form: What BPSC TRE Stands for? Check All Details

BPSC TRE Full Form: BPSC TRE is the abbreviation of the Bihar Public Service Commission Teacher Recruitment Exam. Check BPSC TRE eligibility, salary, job profile, etc, here.

BPSC TRE Full Form: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) conducts the Teacher Recruitment Exam (TRE) to recruit eligible candidates for the Teacher post at primary, secondary, and higher secondary levels. The full form of BPSC TRE is the Bihar Public Service Commission Teacher Recruitment Exam. The candidates will be selected for the post based on their performance in the written exam.

Apart from knowing the BPSC TRE Full Form, interested candidates must also be familiar with the BPSC TRE eligibility criteria, salary, job profile, etc. before applying for the post. Moreover, the application fees for Bihar Teacher vacancy varies as per category.

In this article, we have shared complete details about the BPSC TRE full form, including eligibility, salary, job profile, etc. for the reference of the candidates.

What is the full name of BPSC TRE?

The BPSC TRE full form is the Bihar Public Service Commission Teacher Recruitment Exam. BPSC conducts the Teacher Recruitment Exam (TRE) to recruit eligible candidates for the Teacher post at primary, secondary, and higher secondary levels in Bihar. The BPSC TRE selection process comprises three stages, i.e. written exam, document verification, and medical examination.

BPSC Full Form Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Department Education Department of Bihar BPSC TRE Full Form BPSC Teacher Recruitment Exam (TRE) Mode of Application Online Exam Mode Offline Selection Process Written Test Job Location Bihar Official Website bpsc.bih.nic.in

What are the eligibility criteria for BPSC TRE?

After knowing the BPSC TRE full form, candidates must check the BPSC TRE eligibility criteria for Bihar Primary PRT, PGT Teacher. In case they fail to fulfil any of the eligibility conditions, then it will lead to disqualification of their candidature from the further process.

BPSC TRE Eligibility Criteria Post Name Educational Qualification Age Limit Primary Teacher Passed 12th (or its equivalent) with minimum 50% marks and passed or appeared in the final year of 2- year Diploma in Elementary Education/4- year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed)/2 year Diploma in Education (Special Education). OR

Passed 12th (or its equivalent) with at least 45% marks and passed or appeared in the final year of a 2- 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education. OR

Graduation with 50 % Marks and 2-year Diploma in Early Education/Bachelor of Education (B.Ed)/B.Ed Special education. OR

Possess a Master’s degree in the concerned subject with 55 % marks with 3 yr Bed-Med Course. AND

B.ED qualified

CTET/Bihar TET Qualified 18-37 years Secondary Teacher Graduation/Post-graduation degree with 50% marks and a B.Ed degree/ Bed Special Education from a recognized university/institute. OR 4 year B.Ed/BSc.ED degree from a recognised university/institute 21-37 years Higher Secondary Teacher Master degree in the concerned subject with 50 % marks from a recognized university or institute.

B.Ed/ BA.Ed/BSc.ED degree from a recognized university/institute (OR)

Master’s degree in the concerned subject with 55 % marks 3 yr Bed-Med Course

STET paper 2 Qualified 21-37 years

What is the exam pattern for BPSC TRE?

After getting familiar with the BPSC TRE full form, candidates must check the BPSC TRE exam pattern to understand the paper format, number of sections, and marking scheme followed by the officials. Check the BPSC Teacher exam pattern for primary teachers, secondary teachers, and higher secondary teachers shared below.

The questions asked in the written exam will be objective type.

A total of 220 questions are asked for 220 marks.

The exam duration will be 4 hours.

BPSC TRE Exam Pattern 2023 for Primary Teacher Subject Total Question Total Marks Duration Language (Qualifying) Part I-English 25 25 2 hours Part II-Hindi Language/Urdu Language/Bengali Language 75 75 General Studies 120 120 Total 220 220 BPSC TRE Exam Pattern 2023 for Secondary Teacher Subject Total Question Total Marks Duration Language (Qualifying) Part I-English 25 25 2 hours Part II-Hindi Language/Urdu Language/Bengali Language 75 75 Subjects and General Studies Part I- Concerned Subject 80 80 2 hours Part II-General Studies 40 40 Total 220 220

What is the salary for BPSC TRE?

Along with the knowledge of the BPSC TRE full form, candidates must also check the BPSC teacher salary before applying for the recruitment drive. The BPSC TRE salary varies as per the post. The pay scale of BPSC Primary Teacher/ PRT/ JBT (Class 1-5) is Rs 44900-142400 and the pay scale of BPSC Secondary School Teacher/ TGT (Class 9-10) will be Rs 47600- 151100/-.

BPSC TRE Salary Bihar Teacher Salary Primary Teacher Secondary Teacher Computer Teacher Special Education Pay Scale 44900-142400 47600-151100 47600-151100 47600-151100 Dearness Allowance 42% 42% 42% 42% House Rent Allowances (HRA) 9-27% 9-27% 9-27% 9-27% Medical Allowance 1000 1000 1000 1000

BPSC TRE Full Form-Roles & Responsibilities

After reviewing the BPSC TRE full form, eligibility, and other factors, aspirants must also check the roles and responsibilities applicable to the teacher post. Here is the detailed BPSC TRE Job Profile shared below for the ease of the aspirants.

To teach students about the latest curriculum and adhere to the rules specified by the National Curriculum Framework.

To prepare lesson plans for all the chapters and conduct extracurricular activities in the school.

To provide complete details of the curriculum, structure, etc to the students.

To attend teacher meetings and training provided by higher authority.

