BPSC Teacher Eligibility Criteria 2023: Age Limit and Qualification

BPSC Teacher Eligibility Criteria 2023: The Bihar Education Department has released the revised BPSC Teacher Eligibility 2023 for all the posts through the official notification. All interested candidates must ensure they fulfill all the BPSC Bihar Teacher Eligibility Criteria before applying for the Bihar Teacher 2nd Phase Vacancy. In brief, candidates must have passed 12th standard for the primary teacher post, graduate for secondary teacher and postgraduate for the higher secondary teacher post.
Failing to fulfil any of the Bihar Teacher Revised Eligibility Criteria will lead to cancellation of their candidature. Hence, candidates can be advised to read the notification carefully before applying for the BPSC Teacher recruitment. In this article, we have shared the complete details of the BPSC Teacher Eligibility Criteria 2023 including age limit, educational qualification, etc.
BPSC Teacher Eligibility Criteria 2023 Overview
Candidates must satisfy all the BPSC Bihar Teacher Eligibility Criteria before applying for the Primary, Secondary, and Higher Secondary Teachers. Here are the major highlights of the BPSC Teacher Eligibility Criteria 2023 shared below for the ease of the aspirants.
|
BPSC Teacher Vacancy Eligibility Criteria 2023 Overview
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)
|
Department
|
Education Department of Bihar
|
Exam Name
|
Bihar Teacher Recruitment Exam
|
Bihar Teacher Vacancy 2.0
|
69,706
|
BPSC Teacher Age Limit
|
PRT: 18 years
Secondary Teacher: 21 years
Higher Secondary Teacher: 21 years
|
BPSC Teacher Educational Qualification
|
PRT: 12th Pass
Secondary Teacher: Graduate
Higher Secondary Teacher: Post-Graduate
|
Application Mode
|
Online
|
Registration Dates
|
November 5 to 14, 2023
|
Exam Date
|
December 7 to December 10, 2023
|
Job Location
|
Bihar
|
Official Website
|
bpsc.bih.nic.in
BPSC Teacher Eligibility Criteria 2023
Candidates who are aspiring to appear in the Bihar Teacher recruitment for Primary, Secondary, and Higher Secondary Teachers must fulfil all the components associated with BPSC Teacher Eligibility Criteria, including age limit, qualification, etc. Those who fail to meet any of the conditions will be disqualified from the further process. Check the detailed Bihar Teacher Eligibility Criteria below.
BPSC Teacher Age Limit 2023
Candidates must check the BPSC Teacher age limit before submitting the online form. The Bihar Teacher age limit varies as per the post. Check the minimum and maximum BPSC Bihar Teacher age limit for all the posts below.
|
Posts
|
Minimum Age Limit
|
Primary Teacher (PRT)
|
18 years
|
Secondary Teacher
|
21 years
|
Higher Secondary Teacher
|
21 years
|
Category
|
Maximum Age Limit
|
General(Men)
|
37 years
|
OBC/BC/Women
|
40 years
|
SC/ST
|
42 years
BPSC Teacher Educational Qualification 2023
Candidates must fulfil all the BPSC Teacher educational qualifications before applying for the Primary, Secondary, and Higher Secondary Teacher posts. The BPSC Teacher qualified varies as per the post. Check the BPSC Bihar Teacher educational qualification for all the posts below.
BPSC Teacher Eligibility Criteria 2023 for Primary Teachers
Here is the BPSC Teacher Eligibility Criteria 2023 for Primary Teachers shared below.
- 12th (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in the final year of 2- a year Diploma in Elementary Education/4- -year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed)/2-year Diploma in Education (Special Education)
OR
- 12th (or its equivalent) with at least 45% marks and passed or appearing in the final year of 2- year Diploma in Elementary Education.
OR
- Graduation with 50 % Marks and 2 yr DElEd.
OR
- Master degree in concerned subject with 55 % marks with DElEd
- CTET Paper 1 or BTET Paper 1 Qualified
BPSC Teacher Eligibility Criteria 2023 for Secondary Teacher
Here is the BPSC Teacher Eligibility Criteria 2023 for Secondary Teachers shared below.
|
Subject
|
BPSC Teacher Eligibility Criteria
|
Secondary Teacher:
Math Teacher
Science Teacher
Social Science Teacher
Language Teacher
|
Graduation/Post Graduation degree with 50% marks and a B.Ed degree/ Bed Special Education from a recognised university/institute is mandatory.
OR
4 yr BA.Ed/BSc.ED degree from a recognised university/institute
|
Math Teacher
|
Maths with Physics/Electronics/Computer Science/Chemical Science/Statistics at Graduation Level
|
Language Teacher
|
Language should be read at all 3 years of Graduation
|
Science Teacher
|
Zoology, Botany, Chemistry at Graduation Level
|
Social Science Teacher
|
Select 2 subjects from History, Geography, Economics and Political Science and 1 subject must be History or Geography
|
Physical Education Teacher
|
Bachelor’s Degree in Physical Education with 50 % marks with Physical education as an Elective Subject.
OR
Bachelor’s Degree in Physical education with 45 % marks with Physical education as an Elective Subject and Participation in National or State Inter-University Games or Sports Competition or Athletics recognised by the Association of Indian Universities
OR
Graduation with 45 % marks and Participation in National or State or Inter-University Games or Sports Competition or Athletics
OR
Deputation Service Candidates- Graduation with 45 % marks and 3 tr teaching experience
OR
Graduation in Physical education with 45 % marks
OR
Graduation with 40% marks in Physical education as an Elective Subject
OR
Graduate who has appeared in school, inter-college sports or passed NCC
And
BPED Course
STET paper 1 Qualified
|
Music Teacher
|
Graduation with 50% marks in Music from a recognised university
|
Dance Teacher
|
Graduation with 50% marks in Dance from a recognised university
|
Fine Arts Teacher
|
Graduation with 50% marks in Fine Arts from a recognised university
|
Special Education Teacher
|
Graduation/Post Graduation degree with 50% marks and a B.Ed degree/ Bed Special Education from a recognised university/institute is mandatory.
OR
4 yr BA.Ed/BSc.ED degree from a recognised university/institute
6-month teacher training in Differential Disability
STET paper 1 Qualified
BPSC Teacher Eligibility Criteria 2023 for Higher Secondary Teacher
Here is the BPSC Teacher Eligibility Criteria 2023 for Higher Secondary Teachers shared below.
|
Subject
|
BPSC Teacher Eligibility Criteria
|
Higher Secondary Teacher-Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Math, Commerce, Economics
|
Master’s degree in the concerned subject with 50% marks from a recognised university
B.Ed/ BA.Ed/BSc.ED degree from a recognised university/institute
OR
Master’s degree in the concerned subject with 55 % marks
3 yr Bed-Med Course
STET paper 2 Qualified
|
Economics
|
Economics/Applied Economics/Business Economics
|
Commerce
|
Master’s Degree in Commerce. However, holders of a Degree of M.Com in applied/ Business Economics will not be eligible
|
Chemistry
|
Chemistry/Biochemistry
|
Physics
|
Physics/ Electronics/Applied Physics/Nuclear Physics
|
Biology
|
Botany/Zoology/Life Science/ Bio Sciences/ Genetics/Micro Biology/ Biotechnology/Molecular Biology/Plant Physiology provided they have studied Botany and Zoology at graduation.
|
Maths
|
Mathematics/Applied Mathematics
|
Higher Secondary Teacher- Computer Science
|
Minimum 50% marks in aggregate in any of the following:
B.E or B.Tech (Computer Science/IT) from a recognised University or equivalent Degree or Diploma from an institution/university recognised by the Govt. of India.
OR
B.E or B.Tech (Any stream) and Post Graduate Diploma in Computer from a recognised university
OR
M.Sc (CS) or MCA or equivalent from a recognised university
OR
B.Sc (CS)/BCA or Equivalent and Post Graduate Degree in subjects from a recognised university
OR
‘B’ Level from DOEACC and Post Graduate degree in any subjects
OR
‘C’ Level from DOEACC Ministry of Information and Communication Technology & Graduation.
|
Higher Secondary Teacher- Agriculture
|
Graduation with at least 50 % marks and post-graduation from any one of the subjects i.e. Agronomy/Plant Breeding & Genetics/ Entomology/Plant Pathology/ Seed Science & Technology/Soil Science/Horticulture
|
Higher Secondary Teacher- Music
|
Post Graduation with at least 50 % mark in Music from a recognised university
BPSC Teacher Eligibility Criteria 2023-Nationality
Candidates must be a citizen of India when applying for the BPSC Teacher recruitment process.
BPSC Teacher Eligibility Criteria 2023-Number of Attempts
There are no restrictions on the number of attempts when applying for the BPSC Teacher recruitment. Candidates are eligible for the Bihar Teacher post till they fulfil the age limit, qualification, and other BPSC Teacher Eligibility conditions.
Related Articles,
|Bihar Teacher Online Application
|Bihar Teacher Syllabus
|Bihar Teacher Salary
|Bihar Teacher Vacancy 2.0