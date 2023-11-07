BPSC Teacher Eligibility Criteria 2023: Age Limit and Qualification

BPSC Teacher Eligibility Criteria 2023:The Bihar Education Department has released the revised BPSC Teacher Eligibility 2023 for all the posts through the official notification. To be eligible for the post, candidates must have a 12th pass for PRT post, graduate for secondary teacher and postgraduate for higher secondary teacher.

All interested candidates must ensure they fulfill all the BPSC Bihar Teacher Eligibility Criteria before applying for the Bihar Teacher 2nd Phase Vacancy. In brief, candidates must have passed 12th standard for the primary teacher post, graduate for secondary teacher and postgraduate for the higher secondary teacher post.

Failing to fulfil any of the Bihar Teacher Revised Eligibility Criteria will lead to cancellation of their candidature. Hence, candidates can be advised to read the notification carefully before applying for the BPSC Teacher recruitment. In this article, we have shared the complete details of the BPSC Teacher Eligibility Criteria 2023 including age limit, educational qualification, etc.

BPSC Teacher Eligibility Criteria 2023 Overview

Candidates must satisfy all the BPSC Bihar Teacher Eligibility Criteria before applying for the Primary, Secondary, and Higher Secondary Teachers. Here are the major highlights of the BPSC Teacher Eligibility Criteria 2023 shared below for the ease of the aspirants.

BPSC Teacher Vacancy Eligibility Criteria 2023 Overview Exam Conducting Body Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Department Education Department of Bihar Exam Name Bihar Teacher Recruitment Exam Bihar Teacher Vacancy 2.0 69,706 BPSC Teacher Age Limit PRT: 18 years Secondary Teacher: 21 years Higher Secondary Teacher: 21 years BPSC Teacher Educational Qualification PRT: 12th Pass Secondary Teacher: Graduate Higher Secondary Teacher: Post-Graduate Application Mode Online Registration Dates November 5 to 14, 2023 Exam Date December 7 to December 10, 2023 Job Location Bihar Official Website bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC Teacher Eligibility Criteria 2023

Candidates who are aspiring to appear in the Bihar Teacher recruitment for Primary, Secondary, and Higher Secondary Teachers must fulfil all the components associated with BPSC Teacher Eligibility Criteria, including age limit, qualification, etc. Those who fail to meet any of the conditions will be disqualified from the further process. Check the detailed Bihar Teacher Eligibility Criteria below.

BPSC Teacher Age Limit 2023

Candidates must check the BPSC Teacher age limit before submitting the online form. The Bihar Teacher age limit varies as per the post. Check the minimum and maximum BPSC Bihar Teacher age limit for all the posts below.

Posts Minimum Age Limit Primary Teacher (PRT) 18 years Secondary Teacher 21 years Higher Secondary Teacher 21 years Category Maximum Age Limit General(Men) 37 years OBC/BC/Women 40 years SC/ST 42 years

BPSC Teacher Educational Qualification 2023

Candidates must fulfil all the BPSC Teacher educational qualifications before applying for the Primary, Secondary, and Higher Secondary Teacher posts. The BPSC Teacher qualified varies as per the post. Check the BPSC Bihar Teacher educational qualification for all the posts below.

BPSC Teacher Eligibility Criteria 2023 for Primary Teachers

Here is the BPSC Teacher Eligibility Criteria 2023 for Primary Teachers shared below.

12th (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in the final year of 2- a year Diploma in Elementary Education/4- -year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed)/2-year Diploma in Education (Special Education)

OR

12th (or its equivalent) with at least 45% marks and passed or appearing in the final year of 2- year Diploma in Elementary Education.

OR

Graduation with 50 % Marks and 2 yr DElEd.

OR

Master degree in concerned subject with 55 % marks with DElEd

CTET Paper 1 or BTET Paper 1 Qualified

BPSC Teacher Eligibility Criteria 2023 for Secondary Teacher

Here is the BPSC Teacher Eligibility Criteria 2023 for Secondary Teachers shared below.

Subject BPSC Teacher Eligibility Criteria Secondary Teacher: Math Teacher Science Teacher Social Science Teacher Language Teacher Graduation/Post Graduation degree with 50% marks and a B.Ed degree/ Bed Special Education from a recognised university/institute is mandatory. OR 4 yr BA.Ed/BSc.ED degree from a recognised university/institute Math Teacher Maths with Physics/Electronics/Computer Science/Chemical Science/Statistics at Graduation Level Language Teacher Language should be read at all 3 years of Graduation Science Teacher Zoology, Botany, Chemistry at Graduation Level Social Science Teacher Select 2 subjects from History, Geography, Economics and Political Science and 1 subject must be History or Geography Physical Education Teacher Bachelor’s Degree in Physical Education with 50 % marks with Physical education as an Elective Subject. OR Bachelor’s Degree in Physical education with 45 % marks with Physical education as an Elective Subject and Participation in National or State Inter-University Games or Sports Competition or Athletics recognised by the Association of Indian Universities OR Graduation with 45 % marks and Participation in National or State or Inter-University Games or Sports Competition or Athletics OR Deputation Service Candidates- Graduation with 45 % marks and 3 tr teaching experience OR Graduation in Physical education with 45 % marks OR Graduation with 40% marks in Physical education as an Elective Subject OR Graduate who has appeared in school, inter-college sports or passed NCC

And BPED Course STET paper 1 Qualified Music Teacher Graduation with 50% marks in Music from a recognised university Dance Teacher Graduation with 50% marks in Dance from a recognised university Fine Arts Teacher Graduation with 50% marks in Fine Arts from a recognised university Special Education Teacher Graduation/Post Graduation degree with 50% marks and a B.Ed degree/ Bed Special Education from a recognised university/institute is mandatory. OR 4 yr BA.Ed/BSc.ED degree from a recognised university/institute 6-month teacher training in Differential Disability STET paper 1 Qualified

BPSC Teacher Eligibility Criteria 2023 for Higher Secondary Teacher

Here is the BPSC Teacher Eligibility Criteria 2023 for Higher Secondary Teachers shared below.

Subject BPSC Teacher Eligibility Criteria Higher Secondary Teacher-Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Math, Commerce, Economics Master’s degree in the concerned subject with 50% marks from a recognised university B.Ed/ BA.Ed/BSc.ED degree from a recognised university/institute OR Master’s degree in the concerned subject with 55 % marks 3 yr Bed-Med Course STET paper 2 Qualified Economics Economics/Applied Economics/Business Economics Commerce Master’s Degree in Commerce. However, holders of a Degree of M.Com in applied/ Business Economics will not be eligible Chemistry Chemistry/Biochemistry Physics Physics/ Electronics/Applied Physics/Nuclear Physics Biology Botany/Zoology/Life Science/ Bio Sciences/ Genetics/Micro Biology/ Biotechnology/Molecular Biology/Plant Physiology provided they have studied Botany and Zoology at graduation. Maths Mathematics/Applied Mathematics Higher Secondary Teacher- Computer Science Minimum 50% marks in aggregate in any of the following: B.E or B.Tech (Computer Science/IT) from a recognised University or equivalent Degree or Diploma from an institution/university recognised by the Govt. of India. OR B.E or B.Tech (Any stream) and Post Graduate Diploma in Computer from a recognised university OR M.Sc (CS) or MCA or equivalent from a recognised university OR B.Sc (CS)/BCA or Equivalent and Post Graduate Degree in subjects from a recognised university OR ‘B’ Level from DOEACC and Post Graduate degree in any subjects OR ‘C’ Level from DOEACC Ministry of Information and Communication Technology & Graduation. Higher Secondary Teacher- Agriculture Graduation with at least 50 % marks and post-graduation from any one of the subjects i.e. Agronomy/Plant Breeding & Genetics/ Entomology/Plant Pathology/ Seed Science & Technology/Soil Science/Horticulture Higher Secondary Teacher- Music Post Graduation with at least 50 % mark in Music from a recognised university

BPSC Teacher Eligibility Criteria 2023-Nationality

Candidates must be a citizen of India when applying for the BPSC Teacher recruitment process.

BPSC Teacher Eligibility Criteria 2023-Number of Attempts

There are no restrictions on the number of attempts when applying for the BPSC Teacher recruitment. Candidates are eligible for the Bihar Teacher post till they fulfil the age limit, qualification, and other BPSC Teacher Eligibility conditions.

