BPSC Teacher Eligibility Criteria 2023: Age Limit and Qualification

BPSC Teacher Eligibility Criteria 2023:The Bihar Education Department has released the revised BPSC Teacher Eligibility 2023 for all the posts through the official notification. To be eligible for the post, candidates must have a 12th pass for PRT post, graduate for secondary teacher and postgraduate for higher secondary teacher.

BPSC Teacher Eligibility Criteria 2023: The Bihar Education Department has released the revised BPSC Teacher Eligibility 2023 for all the posts through the official notification. All interested candidates must ensure they fulfill all the BPSC Bihar Teacher Eligibility Criteria before applying for the Bihar Teacher 2nd Phase Vacancy. In brief,  candidates must have passed 12th standard for the primary teacher post, graduate for secondary teacher and postgraduate for the higher secondary teacher post.

Failing to fulfil any of the Bihar Teacher Revised Eligibility Criteria will lead to cancellation of their candidature. Hence, candidates can be advised to read the notification carefully before applying for the BPSC Teacher recruitment. In this article, we have shared the complete details of the BPSC Teacher Eligibility Criteria 2023 including age limit, educational qualification, etc.

BPSC Teacher Eligibility Criteria 2023 Overview

Candidates must satisfy all the BPSC Bihar Teacher Eligibility Criteria before applying for the Primary, Secondary, and Higher Secondary Teachers. Here are the major highlights of the BPSC Teacher Eligibility Criteria 2023 shared below for the ease of the aspirants.

BPSC Teacher Vacancy Eligibility Criteria 2023 Overview

Exam Conducting Body

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)

Department

Education Department of Bihar

Exam Name

Bihar Teacher Recruitment Exam

Bihar Teacher Vacancy 2.0

69,706

BPSC Teacher Age Limit

PRT: 18 years

Secondary Teacher: 21 years

Higher Secondary Teacher: 21 years

BPSC Teacher Educational Qualification

PRT: 12th Pass

Secondary Teacher: Graduate

Higher Secondary Teacher: Post-Graduate

Application Mode

Online

Registration Dates

November 5 to 14, 2023

Exam Date

December 7 to December 10, 2023

Job Location

Bihar

Official Website

bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC Teacher Eligibility Criteria 2023

Candidates who are aspiring to appear in the Bihar Teacher recruitment for Primary, Secondary, and Higher Secondary Teachers must fulfil all the components associated with BPSC Teacher Eligibility Criteria, including age limit, qualification, etc. Those who fail to meet any of the conditions will be disqualified from the further process. Check the detailed  Bihar Teacher Eligibility Criteria below.

BPSC Teacher Age Limit 2023

Candidates must check the BPSC Teacher age limit before submitting the online form. The Bihar Teacher age limit varies as per the post. Check the minimum and maximum BPSC Bihar Teacher age limit for all the posts below.

Posts

Minimum Age Limit

Primary Teacher (PRT)

18 years

Secondary Teacher

21 years

Higher Secondary Teacher

21 years

Category

Maximum Age Limit

General(Men)

37 years

OBC/BC/Women

40 years

SC/ST

42 years

BPSC Teacher Educational Qualification 2023

Candidates must fulfil all the BPSC Teacher educational qualifications before applying for the  Primary, Secondary, and Higher Secondary Teacher posts. The BPSC Teacher qualified varies as per the post. Check the BPSC Bihar Teacher educational qualification for all the posts below.

BPSC Teacher Eligibility Criteria 2023 for Primary Teachers

Here is the BPSC Teacher Eligibility Criteria 2023 for Primary Teachers shared below.

  • 12th (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in the final year of 2- a year Diploma in Elementary Education/4- -year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed)/2-year Diploma in Education (Special Education)

             OR

  • 12th (or its equivalent) with at least 45% marks and passed or appearing in the final year of 2- year Diploma in Elementary Education.

            OR 

  • Graduation with 50 % Marks and 2 yr DElEd.

            OR

  • Master degree in concerned subject with 55 % marks with DElEd
  • CTET Paper 1 or BTET Paper 1 Qualified

BPSC Teacher Eligibility Criteria 2023 for Secondary Teacher

Here is the BPSC Teacher Eligibility Criteria 2023 for Secondary Teachers shared below.

Subject

BPSC Teacher Eligibility Criteria

Secondary Teacher:

Math Teacher

Science Teacher

Social Science Teacher

Language Teacher

Graduation/Post Graduation degree with 50% marks and a B.Ed degree/ Bed Special Education from a recognised university/institute is mandatory.

OR

4 yr BA.Ed/BSc.ED degree from a recognised university/institute

Math Teacher

Maths with Physics/Electronics/Computer Science/Chemical Science/Statistics at Graduation Level

Language Teacher

Language should be read at all 3 years of Graduation

Science Teacher

Zoology, Botany, Chemistry at Graduation Level

Social Science Teacher

Select 2 subjects from History, Geography, Economics and Political Science and 1 subject must be History or Geography

Physical Education Teacher

Bachelor’s Degree in Physical Education with 50 % marks with Physical education as an Elective Subject.

OR

Bachelor’s Degree in Physical education with 45 % marks with Physical education as an Elective Subject and Participation in National or State Inter-University Games or Sports Competition or Athletics recognised by the Association of Indian Universities

OR

Graduation with 45 % marks and Participation in National or State or Inter-University Games or Sports Competition or Athletics

OR

Deputation Service Candidates- Graduation with 45 % marks and 3 tr teaching experience

OR

Graduation in Physical education with 45 % marks

OR

Graduation with 40% marks in Physical education as an Elective Subject

OR

Graduate who has appeared in school, inter-college sports or passed NCC


And

BPED Course

STET paper 1 Qualified

Music Teacher

Graduation with 50% marks in Music from a recognised university

Dance Teacher

Graduation with 50% marks in Dance from a recognised university

Fine Arts Teacher

Graduation with 50% marks in Fine Arts from a recognised university

Special Education Teacher

Graduation/Post Graduation degree with 50% marks and a B.Ed degree/ Bed Special Education from a recognised university/institute is mandatory.

OR

4 yr BA.Ed/BSc.ED degree from a recognised university/institute

6-month teacher training in Differential Disability

STET paper 1 Qualified

BPSC Teacher Eligibility Criteria 2023 for Higher Secondary Teacher

Here is the BPSC Teacher Eligibility Criteria 2023 for Higher Secondary Teachers shared below.

Subject

BPSC Teacher Eligibility Criteria

Higher Secondary Teacher-Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Math, Commerce, Economics

Master’s degree in the concerned subject with 50% marks from a recognised university

B.Ed/ BA.Ed/BSc.ED degree from a recognised university/institute

OR

Master’s degree in the concerned subject with 55 % marks

3 yr Bed-Med Course

STET paper 2 Qualified

Economics

Economics/Applied Economics/Business Economics

Commerce

Master’s Degree in Commerce. However, holders of a Degree of M.Com in applied/ Business Economics will not be eligible

Chemistry

Chemistry/Biochemistry

Physics

Physics/ Electronics/Applied Physics/Nuclear Physics

Biology

Botany/Zoology/Life Science/ Bio Sciences/ Genetics/Micro Biology/ Biotechnology/Molecular Biology/Plant Physiology provided they have studied Botany and Zoology at graduation.

Maths

Mathematics/Applied Mathematics

Higher Secondary Teacher- Computer Science

Minimum 50% marks in aggregate in any of the following:

B.E or B.Tech (Computer Science/IT) from a recognised University or equivalent Degree or Diploma from an institution/university recognised by the Govt. of India.

OR

B.E or B.Tech (Any stream) and Post Graduate Diploma in Computer from a recognised university

OR

M.Sc (CS) or MCA or equivalent from a recognised university

OR

B.Sc (CS)/BCA or Equivalent and Post Graduate Degree in subjects from a recognised university

OR

‘B’ Level from DOEACC and Post Graduate degree in any subjects

OR

‘C’ Level from DOEACC Ministry of Information and Communication Technology & Graduation.

Higher Secondary Teacher- Agriculture

Graduation with at least 50 % marks and post-graduation from any one of the subjects i.e. Agronomy/Plant Breeding & Genetics/ Entomology/Plant Pathology/ Seed Science & Technology/Soil Science/Horticulture

Higher Secondary Teacher- Music

Post Graduation with at least 50 % mark in Music from a recognised university

BPSC Teacher Eligibility Criteria 2023-Nationality

Candidates must be a citizen of India when applying for the BPSC Teacher recruitment process.

BPSC Teacher Eligibility Criteria 2023-Number of Attempts

There are no restrictions on the number of attempts when applying for the BPSC Teacher recruitment. Candidates are eligible for the Bihar Teacher post till they fulfil the age limit, qualification, and other BPSC Teacher Eligibility conditions.

FAQ

What are BPSC Teacher Eligibility Criteria 2023?

To be eligible for the Bihar Teacher post, candidates must have passed 12th standard for the primary teacher post, graduate for secondary teacher and postgraduate for the higher secondary teacher post.

What is the age limit for BPSC Teacher Eligibility Criteria 2023?

The minimum BPSC Teacher age limit for primary teachers shall be 18 years and 21 years for secondary teachers and higher secondary teachers.

What are the registration dates for BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023?

Candidates can register for BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 from November 5 to 14, 2023.

