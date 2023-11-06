BPSC Teacher Online Form 2023 Begun: Direct Link to Apply Online for 69706 Vacancies at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

BPSC Teacher Apply Online 2023: The Bihar Public Service Commission has invited online applications from eligible candidates to fill up 69706 vacancies for BPSC School Teacher post. The online registration process for Bihar Primary PRT, PGT Teacher recruitment began on November 5 and will be successfully concluded on November 14, 2023. The BPSC Bihar Teacher recruitment drive is held to recruit 69,706 school teachers under the Bihar Education Department and 916 posts under the Backward Class Welfare Department.
All the interested candidates must fulfil all the eligibility criteria and then apply online for the BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. They should register and pay the application fees on or before the last date in order to be part of the recruitment drive. In this article, we have compiled the BPSC Teacher Apply Online 2023 link, including important dates, steps to apply online, and so on.
Bihar Primary PRT, PGT Teacher Apply Online 2023 Overview
Candidates can register online for Bihar Teacher recruitment from November 5 to 14, 2023, only at the official website of BPSC. Here are key highlights of the BPSC Teacher Apply Online 2023 shared below for the ease of the candidates.
|
BPSC Teacher Apply Online 2023 Overview
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)
|
Department
|
Education Department of Bihar
|
Exam Name
|
Bihar Teacher Recruitment Exam
|
Bihar Teacher Vacancy 2.0
|
69,706
|
BPSC Teacher Age Limit
|
PRT: 18 years
Secondary Teacher: 21 years
Higher Secondary Teacher: 21 years
|
BPSC Teacher Educational Qualification
|
PRT: 12th Pass
Secondary Teacher: Graduate
Higher Secondary Teacher: Post-Graduate
|
Application Mode
|
Online
|
BPSC Teacher Registration Dates
|
November 5 to 14, 2023
|
Exam Date
|
December 7 to December 10, 2023
|
Job Location
|
Bihar
|
Official Website
|
bpsc.bih.nic.in/onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in
Bihar Teacher 2nd Phase Notification PDF
Candidates can download the Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2023 PDF of phase 2 through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 69706 vacancies announced.
|
Bihar Primary PRT, PGT Teacher
Bihar BPSC Teacher Online Form 2023 Link
The Bihar Public Service Commission activated the BPSC Teacher apply online link on November 5, 2023. The last date to register for BPSC School Teacher recruitment is November 14, 2023. Candidates must register successfully for Bihar Teacher vacancy on or before the last date to avoid last-minute hassles or confusion. Candidates can apply online for BPSC Teacher recruitment on the official website of BPSC or direct link shared below.
|
Bihar Primary PRT, PGT Teacher Apply Online Link
BPSC Teacher Apply Online 2023 Dates
Here are the important dates for the BPSC Teacher recruitment for Phase 2 shared below for the reference of the candidates.
|
Events
|
Dates
|
BPSC Teacher Registration Begins
|
November 5, 2023
|
Last Date to pay Bihar Teacher Registration Fees
|
November 14, 2023
|
Registration and late fee deadline
|
November 17, 2023
|
Online BPSC Teacher Application Start Date
|
November 10, 2023
|
BPSC Teacher Apply Online 2023 Last Date
|
November 25, 2023
BPSC Teacher Vacancy 2023
The BPSC TRE Phase 2 is held to recruit 69,706 school teachers under the Bihar Education Department and 916 posts under the Backward Class Welfare Department. The post-wise distribution of BPSC Teacher Vacancy 2023 is shared below.
|
Post
|
Bihar BPSC Teacher Vacancy
|
Middle School Teacher (Class 6 to 8)
|
31,982
|
TGT Teacher (Class 9 to 10)
|
18,877
|
TGT Teacher (Special) (Class 9 to 10)
|
270
|
PGT Teacher (Class 11 to 12)
|
18,577
Things Required for BPSC Teacher Apply Online 2023
Some of the important things/documents required before filling the BPSC Teacher application form are shared below.
- Valid and Working Email ID and Mobile Number.
- Scanned Copy of all the required documents in .PDF format and not exceeding 100 KB size.
- Good Quality Webcam for Photo Capture.
- Scanned Signature in Hindi or English (.jpg/jpeg format, maximum 15kb size and dimension 220X100 pixel).
How to Apply for BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023?
The BPSC Teacher Apply Online link is active now at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. Here are the steps to apply online for the BPSC School Teacher recruitment with ease.
Step 1: Go to the official BPSC website i.e. onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the Apply Online link of the “School Teacher/Headmaster Recruitment Examination” link.
Step 3: The registration form will appear on the screen. Enter all the required details like the candidate’s name, father’s name/Husband’s name, Aadhar number, email ID, mobile number, address, and other details.
Step 4: Click on the “Submit Registration Form” link to register successfully.
Step 5: In the next step, log in with the required credentials and fill out the entire application form with personal details and academic and other information.
Step 6: Upload the scanned documents in the prescribed format and pay the application fees.
Step 7: Click on the “Download Filled Application Form” link to successfully download the BPSC Teacher application form for future reference.
BPSC Teacher Registration Fee
Candidates must pay the registration fee to complete the BPSC TRE application fees. The category-wise BPSC Teacher registration fee is shared below.
|
Category
|
BPSC Teacher Registration Fees
|
UnReserved Category
|
Rs 700
|
Female Candidates/SC/ST/PwD Category
|
Rs 200
BPSC Teacher Salary
The salary of the selected candidate varies as per the post they have applied for. Check the table below for BPSC Primary PRT, PGT Teacher-selected candidates
|
Post Name
|
Salary/Month
|
Primary Teacher
|
Rs 28000 + Other Benefits
|
Secondary Teacher
|
Rs 31000 + Other Benefits
|
Secondary Special Teacher
|
Rs 31000 + Other Benefits
|
Higher Secondary Teacher
|
Rs 32000 + Other Benefits
