BPSC Teacher Online Form 2023 Begun: Direct Link to Apply Online for 69706 Vacancies at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

BPSC Teacher Online Application 2023: BPSC has released the Bihar Primary, PRT, and PGT Teacher recruitment for 69706 vacancies. Eligible candidates can apply online from November 5 to 14, 2023 at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. Check here the BPSC Teacher Apply Online link, application fees, important dates, etc

BPSC Teacher Apply Online 2023: The Bihar Public Service Commission has invited online applications from eligible candidates to fill up 69706 vacancies for BPSC School Teacher post. The online registration process for Bihar Primary PRT, PGT Teacher recruitment began on November 5 and will be successfully concluded on November 14, 2023. The BPSC Bihar Teacher recruitment drive is held to recruit 69,706 school teachers under the Bihar Education Department and 916 posts under the Backward Class Welfare Department.

All the interested candidates must fulfil all the eligibility criteria and then apply online for the BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. They should register and pay the application fees on or before the last date in order to be part of the recruitment drive. In this article, we have compiled the BPSC Teacher Apply Online 2023 link, including important dates, steps to apply online, and so on.

Bihar Primary PRT, PGT Teacher Apply Online 2023 Overview

Candidates can register online for Bihar Teacher recruitment from November 5 to 14, 2023, only at the official website of BPSC. Here are key highlights of the BPSC Teacher Apply Online 2023 shared below for the ease of the candidates.

BPSC Teacher Apply Online 2023 Overview Exam Conducting Body Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Department Education Department of Bihar Exam Name Bihar Teacher Recruitment Exam Bihar Teacher Vacancy 2.0 69,706 BPSC Teacher Age Limit PRT: 18 years Secondary Teacher: 21 years Higher Secondary Teacher: 21 years BPSC Teacher Educational Qualification PRT: 12th Pass Secondary Teacher: Graduate Higher Secondary Teacher: Post-Graduate Application Mode Online BPSC Teacher Registration Dates November 5 to 14, 2023 Exam Date December 7 to December 10, 2023 Job Location Bihar Official Website bpsc.bih.nic.in/onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Teacher 2nd Phase Notification PDF

Candidates can download the Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2023 PDF of phase 2 through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 69706 vacancies announced. Download the official notification of IIT Hyderabad Recruitment 2023 through the link given below.

Bihar Primary PRT, PGT Teacher Download PDF

Bihar BPSC Teacher Online Form 2023 Link

The Bihar Public Service Commission activated the BPSC Teacher apply online link on November 5, 2023. The last date to register for BPSC School Teacher recruitment is November 14, 2023. Candidates must register successfully for Bihar Teacher vacancy on or before the last date to avoid last-minute hassles or confusion. Candidates can apply online for BPSC Teacher recruitment on the official website of BPSC or direct link shared below.

Bihar Primary PRT, PGT Teacher Apply Online Link Click Here

BPSC Teacher Apply Online 2023 Dates

Here are the important dates for the BPSC Teacher recruitment for Phase 2 shared below for the reference of the candidates.

Events Dates BPSC Teacher Registration Begins November 5, 2023 Last Date to pay Bihar Teacher Registration Fees November 14, 2023 Registration and late fee deadline November 17, 2023 Online BPSC Teacher Application Start Date November 10, 2023 BPSC Teacher Apply Online 2023 Last Date November 25, 2023

BPSC Teacher Vacancy 2023

The BPSC TRE Phase 2 is held to recruit 69,706 school teachers under the Bihar Education Department and 916 posts under the Backward Class Welfare Department. The post-wise distribution of BPSC Teacher Vacancy 2023 is shared below.

Post Bihar BPSC Teacher Vacancy Middle School Teacher (Class 6 to 8) 31,982 TGT Teacher (Class 9 to 10) 18,877 TGT Teacher (Special) (Class 9 to 10) 270 PGT Teacher (Class 11 to 12) 18,577

Things Required for BPSC Teacher Apply Online 2023

Some of the important things/documents required before filling the BPSC Teacher application form are shared below.

Valid and Working Email ID and Mobile Number.

Scanned Copy of all the required documents in .PDF format and not exceeding 100 KB size.

Good Quality Webcam for Photo Capture.

Scanned Signature in Hindi or English (.jpg/jpeg format, maximum 15kb size and dimension 220X100 pixel).

How to Apply for BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023?

The BPSC Teacher Apply Online link is active now at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. Here are the steps to apply online for the BPSC School Teacher recruitment with ease.

Step 1: Go to the official BPSC website i.e. onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the Apply Online link of the “School Teacher/Headmaster Recruitment Examination” link.

Step 3: The registration form will appear on the screen. Enter all the required details like the candidate’s name, father’s name/Husband’s name, Aadhar number, email ID, mobile number, address, and other details.

Step 4: Click on the “Submit Registration Form” link to register successfully.

Step 5: In the next step, log in with the required credentials and fill out the entire application form with personal details and academic and other information.

Step 6: Upload the scanned documents in the prescribed format and pay the application fees.

Step 7: Click on the “Download Filled Application Form” link to successfully download the BPSC Teacher application form for future reference.

BPSC Teacher Registration Fee

Candidates must pay the registration fee to complete the BPSC TRE application fees. The category-wise BPSC Teacher registration fee is shared below.

Category BPSC Teacher Registration Fees UnReserved Category Rs 700 Female Candidates/SC/ST/PwD Category Rs 200

BPSC Teacher Salary

The salary of the selected candidate varies as per the post they have applied for. Check the table below for BPSC Primary PRT, PGT Teacher-selected candidates

Post Name Salary/Month Primary Teacher Rs 28000 + Other Benefits Secondary Teacher Rs 31000 + Other Benefits Secondary Special Teacher Rs 31000 + Other Benefits Higher Secondary Teacher Rs 32000 + Other Benefits

