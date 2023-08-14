bpsc.bih.nic.in Admit Card 2023 Direct Link to Download BPSC Bihar pgt tgt prt Teacher Hall Ticket

Bihar Teacher Admit Card 2023 has been released by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on official websites i.e. bpsc.bih.nic.in and onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. The candidates can check the direct link below.

Candidates who have applied for the exam can download their admit card by entering their registration number and date of birth.

In order to download the BPSC admit card for 2023, the candidates are required to visit bpsc.bih.nic.in and login to download the hall ticket. They should remember to upload a 25 KB passport-size photo before downloading the admit card. The admit card link available from August 10 to 20, 2023.

BPSC Teacher Exam Date 2023

The 68th BPSC Teacher Exam will be conducted on August 24, 26, and 27 2023 in two shifts: 10 am to 12 pm and 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The exam will be held in 120 districts of Bihar.

Candidates must bring their admit card and a valid photo ID to the exam centre. They must also follow all the instructions given on the admit card.

Here are the steps on how to download the BPSC Teacher Admit Card 2023:

Go to the official website of the BPSC at https://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/. Look for the admit card link Click on the link and the admit card will be downloaded to your computer. Take the print out of the admit card BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) released the notification for the recruitment of 170461 School Teachers in Primary School, Madhyamic Middle School TGT, Ucch Madhyamic School PGT, against advertisement number 26/2023. Online applications were invited from 15 June to 19 July 2023.