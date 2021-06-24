BPSSC Bihar Daroga Selection Letter 2021 Out @bpssc.bih.nic.in: Check Download Link for SI Posts Here

BPSSC Bihar Daroga Selection Letter 2021: Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has uploaded the selection letter for all the candidates selected for the post of Police Sub-Inspector (PSI), Sergeant and [Assistant Superintendent Jail (Direct Recruitment), against advertisement number 01/2019. Candidates can download BPSSC SI Selection Letter from the official website - bpssc.bih.nic.in.
BPSSC Bihar Police SI Selection Letter Link is given below. The candidates can download BPSSC Daroga Selection Letter, directly, through the link below:
BPSSC Bihar Daroga Selection Letter Download Link
How to Download BPSSC SI Selection Letter ?
- Go to the official website of BPSSSC i.e. bpssc.bih.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on the link- "Download Selection letter for the post of Police Sub Inspector, Sergeant, Assistant Superintendent Jail (Direct recruitment)”
- A new window will be opened where you are required to enter your registration number or mobile number and date of birth
- Download BPSSC SI Selection Letter 2021