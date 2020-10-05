BPSSC SI Mains Exam 2020 Postponed for 2446 vacancies @bpssc.bih.nic.in, Check New Dates Here

BPSSC SI Mains Exam 2020: Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has postponed the exam date of Police Sub Inspector, Sergeant, Assistant Superintendent Cara (Direct Recruitment) and Assistant Superintendent Cara (Ex-Serviceman) Recruitment 2019 Exam as per the notice released on the official website.

According to the notice, the commission has decided to postpone the recruitment exam till 29 November 2020 due to non-availability of the centre due to Bihar assembly elections. Further, the commission has also cancelled the admit cards which were previously allotted to the candidates.

All such candidates who have provisionally selected for BPSSC SI Mains 2020against the advertisement number 01/2019 will be able to download their admit cards soon through the official website of BPSSC.i.e.bpssc.bih.nic.in. All candidates are advised to keep visiting on the official website for latest updates.

This recruitment exam is being done to recruit 2446 vacancies of Police Sub Inspector, Sergeant, Assistant Superintendent Cara (Direct Recruitment) and Assistant Superintendent Cara (Ex-Serviceman).

The commission has already been cancelled twice mains exam due to pandemic COVID-19. Earlier this examination was to be held on 26 April 2020. However, the test was deferred because of the lockdown caused by the epidemic. Subsequently, it was to be held on 23 August 2020. However, due to the epidemic, the examination date was again extended to October 11.

According to the reports, More than 50, 000 candidates will appear in BPSSC SI Mains 2020. BPSSC SI Prelims 2019 was held on 22 December 2019 wherein approx. 5 Lakhs of candidates appeared. BPSSC SI Prelims 2019 Result was announced on 28 January 2020.

