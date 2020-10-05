KPSC Recruitment 2020 for 67 Assistant Engineer and Overseer Posts, Apply Online @keralapsc.gov.in

KPSC Recruitment 2020: Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer and Overseer Gr I/Draftsman Gr I. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at keralapsc.gov.in on or before 4 November 2020.
A total of 67 vacancies will be recruited out of which 26 are for Overseer Gr I/ Draftsman Gr I and 41 vacancies are for Assistant Engineer (Civil) Posts. All eligible candidates are advised to check important dates, age limit, qualifications, experience, selection criteria and other details.
Important Dates
- Last date for submission of online application: 4 November 2020
KPSC Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Overseer Gr I/ Draftsman Gr I - 26 Posts
- Assistant Engineer (Civil) - 41 Posts
KPSC Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Overseer Gr I/ Draftsman Gr I - Must possess a Diploma in Civil Engineering or Any other qualification recognised as equivalent thereto.
- Assistant Engineer (Civil) - Must possess any Degree in Civil Engineering or any other qualification recognised as equivalent there to. OR Associate Membership of Institution of Engineers, India in Civil Engineering.
KPSC Recruitment 2020 Age Limit- 18 to 36 years
- Overseer Gr I/ Draftsman Gr I - ₹39500-83000/-
- Assistant Engineer (Civil) - ₹26500-56700/-
Download Official Notification PDF Here (1)
Download Official Notification PDF Here (2)
How to apply for KPSC Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply for the aforesaid posts through the online mode on or before 4 November 2020. After the submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference. Candidates are advised to check the hyperlinks for their reference.
Latest Government Jobs:
BECIL Recruitment 2020 Notification out @becil.com for 1504 Skilled & Unskilled Manpower, Assistant, Project Director and Others
IISER Bhopal Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 81 Superintending Engineer & Deputy Registrar Posts @iiserb.ac.in