KPSC Recruitment 2020 for 67 Assistant Engineer and Overseer Posts, Apply Online @keralapsc.gov.in

KPSC Recruitment 2020: Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer and Overseer Gr I/Draftsman Gr I. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at keralapsc.gov.in on or before 4 November 2020.

A total of 67 vacancies will be recruited out of which 26 are for Overseer Gr I/ Draftsman Gr I and 41 vacancies are for Assistant Engineer (Civil) Posts. All eligible candidates are advised to check important dates, age limit, qualifications, experience, selection criteria and other details.

Important Dates

Last date for submission of online application: 4 November 2020

KPSC Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Overseer Gr I/ Draftsman Gr I - 26 Posts

Assistant Engineer (Civil) - 41 Posts

KPSC Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Overseer Gr I/ Draftsman Gr I - Must possess a Diploma in Civil Engineering or Any other qualification recognised as equivalent thereto.

Assistant Engineer (Civil) - Must possess any Degree in Civil Engineering or any other qualification recognised as equivalent there to. OR Associate Membership of Institution of Engineers, India in Civil Engineering.

KPSC Recruitment 2020 Age Limit- 18 to 36 years

Overseer Gr I/ Draftsman Gr I - ₹39500-83000/-

Assistant Engineer (Civil) - ₹26500-56700/-

Download Official Notification PDF Here (1)

Download Official Notification PDF Here (2)

Official Website

How to apply for KPSC Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply for the aforesaid posts through the online mode on or before 4 November 2020. After the submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference. Candidates are advised to check the hyperlinks for their reference.

