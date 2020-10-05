Study at Home
IISER Bhopal Non Teaching Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 81 Superintending Engineer, Deputy Registrar & Other Posts @iiserb.ac.in

IISER Bhopal Recruitment 2020: Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Bhopal has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Superintending Engineer & Deputy Registrar Posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 30 October 2020.

Oct 5, 2020 11:22 IST
IISER Bhopal Recruitment 2020
IISER Bhopal Recruitment 2020: Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Bhopal has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Superintending Engineer & Deputy Registrar Posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 30 October 2020.

Important Dates:

  • Start date of submission of online Application Form: 1 October 2020
  • Last date for submission of online application form: 30 October 2020

IISER Bhopal Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

  • Superintending Engineer- 01 Post
  • Deputy Registrar-01 Post
  • Executive Engineer (Electrical Civil) OR Assistant Executive Engineer (Electrical Civil)- 02 Posts
  • Assistant Registrar- 07 Posts
  • Scientific Officer / Placement Officer- 01 Post
  • Sports Officer-01 Post
  • Medical Officer- 01 Post
  • Technical Officer (ERP)- 1 Post
  • Superintendent - 03 Posts
  • Physical Education Instructor / Physical Education Trainer-01 Post
  • Nurse- 01 Post
  • Counseling Superintendent - 1 Post
  • Scientific Assistant- 01 Post
  • Junior Superintendent - 05 Posts
  • Junior Engineer (Civil/ Electrical)- 04 Posts
  • Library Information Assistant-01 Post
  • Junior Hindi Translator OR Hindi Assistant - 01 Post
  • Office Assistant (Multi-skilled) - 07 Posts
  • Lab Technician/ Technician - 09 Posts
  • Junior Office Assistant (Multi-skilled) - 02 Posts
  • Junior Assistant (Multi-skilled) - 12 Posts
  • Lab Assistant (Multi-skilled)- 7 Posts
  • Lab Attendant (Semi-Skilled) -11 Posts

IISER Bhopal Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

  • Superintending Engineer- Bachelor's Degree in Civil/ Electrical Engineering from a recognized University/ Institute.
  • Deputy Registrar-Master's Degree with at least 55% of the marks or an equivalent.
  • Executive Engineer (Electrical Civil) OR Assistant Executive Engineer (Electrical Civil)- Bachelor's Degree in Civil / Electrical Engineering from a recognized University.
  • Assistant Registrar- Master's Degree with at least 55% of the marks or an equivalent.
  • Scientific Officer / Placement Officer- M.Tech. or M.Sc. with MBA (in any stream)/ PGDM of two years duration on regular basis
  • Sports Officer-Master's Degree in Physical Education and Sports or Physical Education or Sports Science with 55% Marks.
  • Medical Officer- MBBS Degree or equivalent.

IISER Bhopal Recruitment 2020 Age Limit

  • Superintending Engineer- 57 years
  • Deputy Registrar-55 years
  • Executive Engineer (Electrical Civil) OR Assistant Executive Engineer (Electrical Civil)- 55/45 years
  • Assistant Registrar, Scientific Officer / Placement Officer, Sports Officer, Medical Officer, Technical Officer (ERP), Superintendent - 40 years
  • Physical Education Instructor / Physical Education Trainer, Nurse, Counseling Superintendent, Scientific Assistant, Junior Superintendent, Junior Engineer (Civil/ Electrical, Library Information Assistant-35 years
  • Junior Hindi Translator OR Hindi Assistant - 35 years or 30 years
  • Office Assistant (Multi-skilled), Lab Technician/ Technician, Junior Office Assistant (Multi-skilled), Junior Assistant (Multi-skilled), Lab Assistant (Multi-skilled), Lab Attendant (Semi-Skilled) - 30 years

How to apply for IISER Bhopal Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply online through Institute's website www.iiserb.ac.in/staffvacancies before 30 October 2020. All candidates are advised to check the provided hyperlinks for more details.

FAQ

What is the last date for IISER Bhopal Recruitment 2020?

The willing candidates can apply for IISER Bhopal Recruitment 2020 on or before 30 October 2020.

How many vacancies are released for IISER Bhopal Non Teaching Recruitment 2020?

A total of 81 vacancies of Superintending Engineer, Deputy Registrar and other posts are released for IISER, Bhopal.
