IISER Bhopal Non Teaching Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 81 Superintending Engineer, Deputy Registrar & Other Posts @iiserb.ac.in

IISER Bhopal Recruitment 2020: Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Bhopal has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Superintending Engineer & Deputy Registrar Posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 30 October 2020.
Important Dates:
- Start date of submission of online Application Form: 1 October 2020
- Last date for submission of online application form: 30 October 2020
IISER Bhopal Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Superintending Engineer- 01 Post
- Deputy Registrar-01 Post
- Executive Engineer (Electrical Civil) OR Assistant Executive Engineer (Electrical Civil)- 02 Posts
- Assistant Registrar- 07 Posts
- Scientific Officer / Placement Officer- 01 Post
- Sports Officer-01 Post
- Medical Officer- 01 Post
- Technical Officer (ERP)- 1 Post
- Superintendent - 03 Posts
- Physical Education Instructor / Physical Education Trainer-01 Post
- Nurse- 01 Post
- Counseling Superintendent - 1 Post
- Scientific Assistant- 01 Post
- Junior Superintendent - 05 Posts
- Junior Engineer (Civil/ Electrical)- 04 Posts
- Library Information Assistant-01 Post
- Junior Hindi Translator OR Hindi Assistant - 01 Post
- Office Assistant (Multi-skilled) - 07 Posts
- Lab Technician/ Technician - 09 Posts
- Junior Office Assistant (Multi-skilled) - 02 Posts
- Junior Assistant (Multi-skilled) - 12 Posts
- Lab Assistant (Multi-skilled)- 7 Posts
- Lab Attendant (Semi-Skilled) -11 Posts
IISER Bhopal Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Superintending Engineer- Bachelor's Degree in Civil/ Electrical Engineering from a recognized University/ Institute.
- Deputy Registrar-Master's Degree with at least 55% of the marks or an equivalent.
- Executive Engineer (Electrical Civil) OR Assistant Executive Engineer (Electrical Civil)- Bachelor's Degree in Civil / Electrical Engineering from a recognized University.
- Assistant Registrar- Master's Degree with at least 55% of the marks or an equivalent.
- Scientific Officer / Placement Officer- M.Tech. or M.Sc. with MBA (in any stream)/ PGDM of two years duration on regular basis
- Sports Officer-Master's Degree in Physical Education and Sports or Physical Education or Sports Science with 55% Marks.
- Medical Officer- MBBS Degree or equivalent.
IISER Bhopal Recruitment 2020 Age Limit
- Superintending Engineer- 57 years
- Deputy Registrar-55 years
- Executive Engineer (Electrical Civil) OR Assistant Executive Engineer (Electrical Civil)- 55/45 years
- Assistant Registrar, Scientific Officer / Placement Officer, Sports Officer, Medical Officer, Technical Officer (ERP), Superintendent - 40 years
- Physical Education Instructor / Physical Education Trainer, Nurse, Counseling Superintendent, Scientific Assistant, Junior Superintendent, Junior Engineer (Civil/ Electrical, Library Information Assistant-35 years
- Junior Hindi Translator OR Hindi Assistant - 35 years or 30 years
- Office Assistant (Multi-skilled), Lab Technician/ Technician, Junior Office Assistant (Multi-skilled), Junior Assistant (Multi-skilled), Lab Assistant (Multi-skilled), Lab Attendant (Semi-Skilled) - 30 years
Download Official Notification PDF Here
How to apply for IISER Bhopal Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply online through Institute's website www.iiserb.ac.in/staffvacancies before 30 October 2020. All candidates are advised to check the provided hyperlinks for more details.