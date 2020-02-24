The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha commonly known as BSE Odisha has released the Odisha Class 10th Time Table 2020. The authorities have published the BSE Odisha HSC Time Table 2020 on the official website of the Odisha Board that is bseodisha.nic.in. The students appearing for the Odisha Board HSC Examination 2020 are advised to save the BSE Odisha Class 10th Time Table 2020 from this page. The BSE Odisha HSC Time Table 2020 mentioned below on this page is the same as published by the authorities on the official website of the Odisha Board.

BSE Odisha Class 10th Time Table 2020/ BSE Odisha HSC Date Sheet 2020

The students appearing for the BSE Odisha 10th Examination 2020/ BSE Odisha HSC Examination 2020 can check the BSE Odisha HSC Time Table 2020 from the table mentioned below:

BSE Odisha HSC Time Table 2020:

Dates Subjects 19th February 2020 Wednesday Odia Language 22nd February 2020 Saturday English 24th February 2020 Monday Sanskrit Hindi 26th February 2020 Wednesday Mathematics 28th February 2020 Friday General Science 2nd March2020 Monday Social Studies

The BSE Odisha Class 10th Time Table 2020 in the table mentioned above is the same as published by the authorities on the official website that is bseodisha.nic.in. If any changes in the BSE Odisha HSC Time Table 2020 are made by the Odisha Board, the same will be updated here. The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha or BSE Odisha, is the official authority responsible for publishing the BSE Odisha HSC Date Sheet 2020, conducts the Secondary level Examination for Odisha Board and is also responsible for the announcement of the Odisha Board class 10th Result 2020. The students appearing for the examination must carefully note down the Odisha class 10th Date Sheet 2020 from this page and are advised to stay tuned to get latest updates in case of any changes in the BSE Odisha Time Table 2020 by the authorities.