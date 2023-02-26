BSF Constable Recruitment 2023: Apply Online, Check Eligibility & Other Details

The Directorate General, Border Security Force has announced the BSF Recruitment 2023 for 26 posts of BSF Constable & HC (Veterinary) Posts. Candidates can apply online from the BSF Recruitment 2023 official website of BSF Constable & HC i.e., rectt.bsf.gov.in..For more information on how to apply for the BSF Constable & HC Recruitment candidates can refer to the article below.

The application process started from 13th February 2023 and the BSF Recruitment online application last date is 6th March 2023. As many as 26 vacancies have been announced for the post of BSF Constable & HC (Veterinary) Posts, and others.

The age limit to apply for BSF Recruitment 2023 has been specified in the official notification. Candidates aged between 18 to 25 years can apply for BSF Constable & HC post. The age limit varies for different posts for BSF Recruitment 2023 and age relaxation is applicable as per government norms.

The BSF Constable & HC has invited applications for 26 BSF Constable & HC Posts.

BSF Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority Border Security Force Posts Name BSF Constable & HC Total Vacancies 26 Mode of Application Online Application Process Begins 13th February 2023 Last Date to Apply 6th March 2023 Selection process Written Exam, Personality Test, and Medical Examination

The BSF Constable & HC Recruitment dates have been announced along with the BSF Recruitment 2023 Notification 2023.

BSF Constable & HC Recruitment Important Dates Online Application Begins 13th February 2023 Last Date to Apply 6th March 2023 Exam Date To be announced

The candidates can apply online from the official website by entering the mandatory login credentials and Filling up of balance details of the form once the online application process starts. Later the candidates will also be asked to upload the photo, signatures and other documents. The Application fee and other details have been released by the BSF Constable & HC in a detailed notification.

As many as 26 vacancies have been announced for the post of BSF Constable & HC Posts.

Post Number of Vacancies Constable 8 HC (Veterinary) 18 Total 26

The BSF Constable & HC Recruitment Eligibility Criteria has been released by the institute on its official website.

The minimum educational qualification for BSF Recruitment 2023 has been released by the BSF Constable & HC in the official notification.

Candidates applying for BSF HC (Veterinary) must have passed Class 12th and must possess one year course in Veterinary Stock Assistant. The candidates are also required to have at least 1 year experience post qualification.

Candidates applying for the post of Constable must have passed class 10th from a recognized board and should have at least 2 years' experience of handling animals from Government Veterinary hospital/dispensary/veterinary college/Government Farm.

The BSF Constable & HC Recruitment Application Fee has been specified in the detailed notification released by the BSF Constable & HC.

Category Fee General Rs 100/- SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen/Female Nil

