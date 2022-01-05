BSF Recruitment 2022 for 2788 Constable Tradesman Posts, Notification Expected Soon @rectt.bsf.gov.in

BSF Constable (Tradesman) Recruitment 2022 Notification: Border Security Force (BSF), Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India is soon going to release the advertisement for recruitment of Constable (Tradesman) (Male and Female) for the year 2021-22 against 2788 vacancies in various Trades.
As per the reports, online applications shall be invited from eligible and interested Male and Female candidates from 15 January 2022 onwards on the official website - rectt.bsf.gov.in. Candidates can apply online till 28 February 2022.
It is to be noted that, there is no official announcement regarding this. Candidates are advised to wait until the notification is released.
Important Dates
- Starting Date of BSF Constable Tradesman Online Application - 15 January 2022
- Last Date of BSF Constable Tradesman Online Application - 28 February 2022
BSF Constable (Tradesman) Vacancy Details
Total Posts - 2788
|
Sr.
|
Post Name
|
Cat. Wise Posts
|
Total
|
GEN
|
EWS
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
Male Vacancies
|
1.
|
CT Cobbler
|
40
|
07
|
19
|
15
|
07
|
88
|
2.
|
CT Tailor
|
25
|
02
|
11
|
07
|
02
|
47
|
3.
|
CT Cook
|
380
|
89
|
208
|
144
|
76
|
897
|
4.
|
CT Water Carrier
|
213
|
48
|
123
|
83
|
43
|
510
|
5.
|
CT Washer Man
|
147
|
35
|
77
|
55
|
24
|
338
|
6.
|
CT Barber
|
54
|
13
|
30
|
18
|
08
|
123
|
7.
|
CT Sweeper
|
263
|
60
|
145
|
98
|
51
|
617
|
8.
|
CT Carpenter
|
11
|
00
|
02
|
00
|
00
|
13
|
9.
|
CT Painter
|
03
|
00
|
00
|
00
|
00
|
03
|
10.
|
CT Electrician
|
04
|
00
|
00
|
00
|
00
|
04
|
11.
|
CT Draughtsmen
|
01
|
00
|
00
|
00
|
00
|
01
|
12.
|
CT Waiter
|
06
|
00
|
00
|
00
|
00
|
06
|
13.
|
CT Mali
|
04
|
00
|
00
|
00
|
00
|
04
|
TOTAL
|
1151
|
254
|
615
|
420
|
211
|
2651
Eligibility Criteria for BSF Constable Tradesman Posts
Educational Qualification:
The candidate should be 10th passed with 2 years of experience or 1-year certificate course from ITI of Vocational Institute with atleast 1-year experience in the trade or 2 years Diploma in ITI in the trade.
BSF Constable Tradesman Age Limit:
18 to 23 years
BSF Constable Tradesman Physical Eligibility:
- Height : Male =167.5 Cms and Female = 157 Cms
- Chest( For male only) : 78-83 cm
SC/ ST/ Adivasis
- Height : Male =162.5 Cms and Female = 155 Cms
- Chest (For male only) : 76-81 cm
Candidates of Hilly Area
- Height : Male =165 Cms and Female = 150 Cms
- Chest( For male only) : 78-83 cm
Weight : Proportionate to height and age as per medical standards for male and female candidates.
BSF BSF Constable Tradesman Selection Process
Selection will be done on the basis of:
- Physical Standards Test (PST)
- Physical Efficiency Test (PET)
- Document Verification
- Trade Test
- Written Test
- Medical Examination
How to Apply for BSF BSF Constable Tradesman Recruitment 2022 ?
Online applications are invited from 15 January to 28 February 2022 on the official website of BSF i.e. rectt.bsf.gov.in.