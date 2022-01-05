BSF Recruitment 2022 for 2788 Constable Tradesman Posts, Notification Expected Soon @rectt.bsf.gov.in

Border Security Force is hiring 2788 Constable Tradesmans. Notification will be released soon on rectt.bsf.gov.in. Check Details Here.

BSF Constable (Tradesman) Recruitment 2022 Notification: Border Security Force (BSF), Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India is soon going to release the advertisement for recruitment of Constable (Tradesman) (Male and Female) for the year 2021-22 against 2788 vacancies in various Trades.

As per the reports, online applications shall be invited from eligible and interested Male and Female candidates from 15 January 2022 onwards on the official website - rectt.bsf.gov.in. Candidates can apply online till 28 February 2022.

It is to be noted that, there is no official announcement regarding this. Candidates are advised to wait until the notification is released.

Important Dates

Starting Date of BSF Constable Tradesman Online Application - 15 January 2022

Last Date of BSF Constable Tradesman Online Application - 28 February 2022

BSF Constable (Tradesman) Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 2788

Sr. Post Name Cat. Wise Posts Total GEN EWS OBC SC ST Male Vacancies 1. CT Cobbler 40 07 19 15 07 88 2. CT Tailor 25 02 11 07 02 47 3. CT Cook 380 89 208 144 76 897 4. CT Water Carrier 213 48 123 83 43 510 5. CT Washer Man 147 35 77 55 24 338 6. CT Barber 54 13 30 18 08 123 7. CT Sweeper 263 60 145 98 51 617 8. CT Carpenter 11 00 02 00 00 13 9. CT Painter 03 00 00 00 00 03 10. CT Electrician 04 00 00 00 00 04 11. CT Draughtsmen 01 00 00 00 00 01 12. CT Waiter 06 00 00 00 00 06 13. CT Mali 04 00 00 00 00 04 TOTAL 1151 254 615 420 211 2651

Eligibility Criteria for BSF Constable Tradesman Posts

Educational Qualification:

The candidate should be 10th passed with 2 years of experience or 1-year certificate course from ITI of Vocational Institute with atleast 1-year experience in the trade or 2 years Diploma in ITI in the trade.

BSF Constable Tradesman Age Limit:

18 to 23 years

BSF Constable Tradesman Physical Eligibility:

Height : Male =167.5 Cms and Female = 157 Cms

Chest( For male only) : 78-83 cm

SC/ ST/ Adivasis

Height : Male =162.5 Cms and Female = 155 Cms

Chest (For male only) : 76-81 cm

Candidates of Hilly Area

Height : Male =165 Cms and Female = 150 Cms

Chest( For male only) : 78-83 cm

Weight : Proportionate to height and age as per medical standards for male and female candidates.

BSF BSF Constable Tradesman Selection Process

Selection will be done on the basis of:

Physical Standards Test (PST) Physical Efficiency Test (PET) Document Verification Trade Test Written Test Medical Examination

How to Apply for BSF BSF Constable Tradesman Recruitment 2022 ?

Online applications are invited from 15 January to 28 February 2022 on the official website of BSF i.e. rectt.bsf.gov.in.