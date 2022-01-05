Appearing for Competitive Exams? Click here for FREE Mock Tests!

BSF Recruitment 2022 for 2788 Constable Tradesman Posts, Notification Expected Soon @rectt.bsf.gov.in

Border Security Force is hiring 2788  Constable Tradesmans. Notification will be released soon on rectt.bsf.gov.in. Check Details Here.

Created On: Jan 5, 2022 12:46 IST
BSF Recruitment 2022
BSF Recruitment 2022

BSF Constable (Tradesman) Recruitment 2022 Notification: Border Security Force (BSF), Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India is soon going to release the advertisement for recruitment of Constable (Tradesman) (Male and Female) for the year 2021-22 against 2788 vacancies in various Trades.

As per the reports, online applications shall be invited from eligible and interested Male and Female candidates from 15 January 2022 onwards on the official website - rectt.bsf.gov.in. Candidates can apply online till 28 February 2022.

It is to be noted that, there is no official announcement regarding this. Candidates are advised to wait until the notification is released.

Important Dates

  • Starting Date of BSF Constable Tradesman Online Application - 15 January 2022
  • Last Date of BSF Constable Tradesman Online Application - 28 February 2022

BSF Constable (Tradesman) Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 2788

Sr.

Post Name

Cat. Wise Posts

Total

GEN

EWS

OBC

SC

ST

Male Vacancies

1.

CT Cobbler

40

07

19

15

07

88

2.

CT Tailor

25

02

11

07

02

47

3.

CT Cook

380

89

208

144

76

897

4.

CT Water Carrier

213

48

123

83

43

510

5.

CT Washer Man

147

35

77

55

24

338

6.

CT Barber

54

13

30

18

08

123

7.

CT Sweeper

263

60

145

98

51

617

8.

CT Carpenter

11

00

02

00

00

13

9.

CT Painter

03

00

00

00

00

03

10.

CT Electrician

04

00

00

00

00

04

11.

CT Draughtsmen

01

00

00

00

00

01

12.

CT Waiter

06

00

00

00

00

06

13.

CT Mali

04

00

00

00

00

04

TOTAL

1151

254

615

420

211

2651

Eligibility Criteria for BSF Constable Tradesman Posts

Educational Qualification:

The candidate should be 10th passed with 2 years of experience or 1-year certificate course from ITI of Vocational Institute with atleast 1-year experience in the trade or 2 years Diploma in ITI in the trade.

BSF Constable Tradesman Age Limit:

18 to 23 years

BSF Constable Tradesman Physical Eligibility:

  • Height : Male =167.5 Cms and Female = 157 Cms
  • Chest( For male only) : 78-83 cm

SC/ ST/ Adivasis

  • Height : Male =162.5 Cms and Female = 155 Cms
  • Chest (For male only) : 76-81 cm

Candidates of Hilly Area

  • Height : Male =165 Cms and Female = 150 Cms
  • Chest( For male only) : 78-83 cm

Weight : Proportionate to height and age as per medical standards for male and female candidates.

BSF BSF Constable Tradesman Selection Process

Selection will be done on the basis of:

  1. Physical Standards Test (PST)
  2. Physical Efficiency Test (PET)
  3. Document Verification
  4. Trade Test
  5. Written Test
  6. Medical Examination

How to Apply for BSF BSF Constable Tradesman Recruitment 2022 ?

Online applications are invited from 15 January to 28 February 2022 on the official website of BSF i.e. rectt.bsf.gov.in.

 

FAQ

What is BSF Tradesman Age Limit ?

18 to 23 years

What is the BSF Tradesman Qualification ?

10th passed with 2 years of experience or 1-year certificate course from ITI of Vocational Institute with atleast 1-year experience in the trade or 2 years Diploma in ITI in the trade

What is BSF CT Application Form Last Date ?

28 February 2022

What is the starting date for BSF Tradesman Application ?

15 Jan 2022
