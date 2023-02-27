BSF Constable Tradesman 2023: Check Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern

BSF Constable Tradesman Syllabus: The Border Security Force is inviting online applications for the BSF Constable Tradesman Recruitment 2023 for Male & Female Indian citizens for filling 1284 BSF Group C vacancies (1220 vacancies for male candidates and 64 vacancies for female candidates) in Border Security Force in the pay matrix level – 3 (Pay Scale of Rs 21,700-69,100/-) and other allowances as admissible to Central Govt. employees from time to time.

The BSF Constable Tradesman Registration 2023 is open till 27th March 2023. The applications will be accepted online mode only. Interested candidates between the age of 18 to 25 years along with the required educational qualifications and physical standards are eligible to apply for the BSF Tradesman 2023.

BSF Constable Tradesman 2023 Calendar

BSF Tradesman Events Important Dates Notification Release Date 20th February 2023 Online Application Registration Start Date 20th February 2023 Online Application Registration End Date 27th March 2023 Admit Card Release Date To be released soon in March/April 2023 (Tentative) BSF Constable Tradesman 2022 Exam To be announced

BSF Constable Tradesman Exam Pattern 2023

As per the selection process for BSF Constable Tradesman, the first phase is the Written Examination. Candidates whose online application forms are found to meet the eligibility criteria shall be called to appear in the written examination.

The online written examination for BSF Tradesman will consist of a computer-based test (online) or an OMR-based test. The exam consists of 100 objective-type questions for a total of 100 marks. The OMR-based test is to be answered using a Blue or Black ballpoint pen only. Candidates must secure the qualifying marks in the written examination as follows: 35% for UR Category/EWS & Ex-Servicemen and 33% for SC/ST/OBC.

Check below the exam pattern of the question paper for BSF Tradesman:

S. No. Subject Number of questions Maximum marks Duration 1. General Awareness / General knowledge 25 25 2 Hours (120 Minutes) 2. Knowledge of Elementary Mathematics 25 25 3. Analytical Aptitude and Ability to observe the distinguished patterns 25 25 4. English or Hindi 25 25

BSF Tradesman Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

BSF Constable Tradesman Syllabus 2023

Candidates preparing for the BSF Tradesman can check below the detailed syllabus to understand the subject-wise topics in General Awareness/ General Knowledge, Knowledge of Elementary Mathematics, Analytical Aptitude, and English/Hindi. The standard of the question will be equivalent to the knowledge expected from a class-10th pass candidate.

General Awareness / General knowledge Elementary Mathematics Analytical aptitude General Science Discount Analytical Reasoning Indian Politics Profit & Loss and Interest Non-Verbal Reasoning Inventions and Discoveries Differentiation Logical Reasoning Important Places Averages Data Sufficiency Indian Economy Menstruation Data Interpretation Important Days and Dates Tables and Graphs Puzzles Verbal Reasoning Sports Decimals and Fractions Analogies Famous Personalities HCF LCM Problem-solving Appointments Time and Work Similarities & Differences Books & Authors Matrices Venn Diagrams Committees & Commissions Ratio and Proportion Abbreviations Percentages Geography Probability Function Indian History & Culture Time and Distance Awards & Honours Arithmetical Operations Indian Financial System Number Systems Current Affairs – National & International (Past 6 months) Computation of Whole Numbers

English Hindi Cloze passage मुहावरे एवं लोकोक्तियाँ Sentence Completion संधि समास Prepositions हिंदी भाषा के प्रयोग में होने वाली अशुद्धियाँ Grammar शब्द रचना वाक्य रचना अर्थ Shuffling of sentence parts अर्थबोध One word substitutions क्रियाएँ Comprehension passage वर्तनी Synonyms & Antonyms पर्यायवाची शब्द/ विलोम शब्द Detecting Mis-spelt words अनेकार्थी शब्द Fill in the blanks संधि समास Error Spotting वाक्याशों के लिये एक शब्द निर्माण Spellings शब्द-रूप Idioms and phrases हिंदी वर्णमाला Sentence structure अलंका Vocabulary तत्सम एवं तद्भव देशज विदेशी (शब्द भंडार) Shuffling of Sentences in a passage वाक्यसंशोधन- लिंग, वचन, कारक, काल, वर्तनी, त्रुटि से संबंधित

What After Phase-1 Written Exam in BSF Tradesman 2023?

As per marks obtained in the written examination, candidates shall be shortlisted for second phase of examination, ie., Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET). At the very beginning candidates will be asked to go through the height bar and thereby, candidates with lesser height will get eliminated and will not be allowed to participate in further process of recruitment. Those candidates who qualify the height bar will be subject to Physical Efficiency Test (PET).