BSF Constable Tradesman 2023: Check Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern

BSF Constable Tradesman 2023 Notification Released. Check BSF Constable Tradesman 2023 Phase-I (Written Exam) Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern for 1284 Constable (Tradesman) BSF `GROUP C` vacancies.

BSF Constable Tradesman Syllabus 2023

BSF Constable Tradesman Syllabus: The Border Security Force is inviting online applications for the BSF Constable Tradesman Recruitment 2023 for Male & Female Indian citizens for filling 1284 BSF Group C vacancies (1220 vacancies for male candidates and 64 vacancies for female candidates) in Border Security Force in the pay matrix level – 3 (Pay Scale of Rs 21,700-69,100/-) and other allowances as admissible to Central Govt. employees from time to time.

The BSF Constable Tradesman Registration 2023 is open till 27th March 2023. The applications will be accepted online mode only. Interested candidates between the age of 18 to 25 years along with the required educational qualifications and physical standards are eligible to apply for the BSF Tradesman 2023.

BSF Constable Tradesman 2023 Calendar

BSF Tradesman Events

Important Dates

Notification Release Date

20th February 2023

Online Application Registration Start Date

20th February 2023

Online Application Registration End Date

27th March 2023

Admit Card Release Date

To be released soon in March/April 2023 (Tentative)

BSF Constable Tradesman 2022 Exam

To be announced

BSF Constable Tradesman Exam Pattern 2023

As per the selection process for BSF Constable Tradesman, the first phase is the Written Examination. Candidates whose online application forms are found to meet the eligibility criteria shall be called to appear in the written examination.

The online written examination for BSF Tradesman will consist of a computer-based test (online) or an OMR-based test. The exam consists of 100 objective-type questions for a total of 100 marks. The OMR-based test is to be answered using a Blue or Black ballpoint pen only. Candidates must secure the qualifying marks in the written examination as follows:  35% for UR Category/EWS & Ex-Servicemen and 33% for SC/ST/OBC.

Check below the exam pattern of the question paper for BSF Tradesman:

S. No.

Subject

Number of

questions

Maximum

marks

Duration

1.

General Awareness / General knowledge

25

25

2 Hours

(120

Minutes)

2.

Knowledge of Elementary Mathematics

25

25

3.

Analytical Aptitude and Ability to observe the distinguished patterns

25

25

4.

English or Hindi

25

25

BSF Tradesman Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

BSF Constable Tradesman Syllabus 2023

Candidates preparing for the BSF Tradesman can check below the detailed syllabus to understand the subject-wise topics in General Awareness/ General Knowledge, Knowledge of Elementary Mathematics, Analytical Aptitude, and English/Hindi. The standard of the question will be equivalent to the knowledge expected from a class-10th pass candidate.

General Awareness / General knowledge

 

Elementary Mathematics

 

Analytical aptitude

 

General Science

Discount

Analytical Reasoning

Indian Politics

Profit & Loss and Interest

Non-Verbal Reasoning

Inventions and Discoveries

Differentiation

Logical Reasoning

Important Places

Averages

Data Sufficiency

Indian Economy

Menstruation

Data Interpretation

Important Days and Dates

Tables and Graphs

Puzzles Verbal Reasoning

Sports

Decimals and Fractions

Analogies

Famous Personalities

HCF LCM

Problem-solving

Appointments

Time and Work

Similarities & Differences

Books & Authors

Matrices

Venn Diagrams

Committees & Commissions

Ratio and Proportion

 

Abbreviations

Percentages

 

Geography

Probability Function

 

Indian History & Culture

Time and Distance

 

Awards & Honours

Arithmetical Operations

 

Indian Financial System

Number Systems

 

Current Affairs – National & International (Past 6 months)

Computation of Whole Numbers

 

 

English

 

Hindi

Cloze passage

मुहावरे एवं लोकोक्तियाँ

Sentence Completion

संधि समास

Prepositions

हिंदी भाषा के प्रयोग में होने वाली अशुद्धियाँ

Grammar

शब्द रचना वाक्य रचना अर्थ

Shuffling of sentence parts

अर्थबोध

One word substitutions

क्रियाएँ

Comprehension passage

वर्तनी

Synonyms & Antonyms

पर्यायवाची शब्द/ विलोम शब्द

Detecting Mis-spelt words

अनेकार्थी शब्द

Fill in the blanks

संधि समास

Error Spotting

वाक्याशों के लिये एक शब्द निर्माण

Spellings

शब्द-रूप

Idioms and phrases

हिंदी वर्णमाला

Sentence structure

अलंका

Vocabulary

तत्सम एवं तद्भव देशज विदेशी (शब्द भंडार)

Shuffling of Sentences in a passage

वाक्यसंशोधन- लिंग, वचन, कारक, काल, वर्तनी, त्रुटि से संबंधित

What After Phase-1 Written Exam in BSF Tradesman 2023?

As per marks obtained in the written examination, candidates shall be shortlisted for second phase of examination, ie., Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET). At the very beginning candidates will be asked to go through the height bar and thereby, candidates with lesser height will get eliminated and will not be allowed to participate in further process of recruitment. Those candidates who qualify the height bar will be subject to Physical Efficiency Test (PET). 

FAQ

Q1. What is the syllabus for BSF Constable Tradesman Recruitment 2023?

BSF Tradesman Syllabus includes General Awareness/ General Knowledge, Knowledge of Elementary Mathematics, Analytical Aptitude, and English/Hindi. The standard of the question will be equivalent to the knowledge expected from a class-10th pass candidate.

Q2. How many vacancies are there in BSF Tradesman Recruitment 2023?

Border Security Force is inviting online applications for the BSF Constable Tradesman Recruitment 2023 for Male & Female Indian citizens for filling 1284 BSF Group C vacancies (1220 vacancies for male candidates and 64 vacancies for female candidates).

Q3. What are the qualifying marks in BSF Constable Tradesman 2023?

BSF Tradesman Exam Qualifying Marks: Candidates must secure the qualifying marks in the written examination as follows: 35% for UR Category/EWS & Ex-Servicemen and 33% for SC/ST/OBC.

