BSF Recruitment 2021 for ASI and Constable Posts under Air Wing, Apply Online @bsf.gov.in

 Border Security Force (BSF), Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India has released a notification for the post of Assistant Aircraft Mechanic (Assistant Sub Inspector), Assistant Radio Mechanic (Assistant Sub-Inspector) and Constable (Storeman).

Created On: Jun 27, 2021 16:28 IST
BSF Recruitment 2021 Notification:  Border Security Force (BSF), Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India has released a notification for the post of Assistant Aircraft Mechanic (Assistant Sub Inspector), Assistant Radio Mechanic (Assistant Sub-Inspector) and Constable (Storeman) in Group-‘C’ Combatised (Non Gazetted-Non Ministerial) in Air Wing in the employment newspaper dated 26 July 21 to 02 July 2021.

 Interested and eligible applicants can apply for BSF Air Wing Recruitment 2021 from 27 June to 26 July 2021 on official website -bsf.gov.in.

BSF Air Wing Notification Download

BSF Air Wing Online Application Link

Important Dates

  1. Starting Date of Application - 27 July 2021
  2. Application Form Closing Date - 26 July 2021

BSF Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 65

Assistant Aircraft Mechanic (Assistant Sub Inspector) - 49 Posts

Name of Wing

Trade

Total

Rotary Wing

Mechanical (Airframe & Engine)

09

Avionics (Elect, Instrument, Radio/Radar)

13

Fixed Wing

Mechanical

06

Avionics (Elect & Instrument)

04

ALH/Dhruv

Mechanical

17

 

Assistant Radio Mechanic (Assistant Sub-Inspector) - 8 Posts

Rotary Wing

Avionics (Radio/Radar)

03

Fixed Wing

Avionics (Radio)

01

ALH/Dhruv

Avionics

04

Constable (Storeman) - 8 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for BSF ASI  and Constable Posts

Educational Qualification:

  1.  Assistant Aircraft Mechanic (ASI) -  Three years Diploma in the relevant trade recognized by the Directorate General Civil Aviation; OR Group “X” Diploma issued by the Indian Air Force.
  2. Assistant Radio Mechanic (ASI) - Three years Diploma recognized by the Directorate General, Civil Aviation in Telecommunication or Electronics Engineering ; OR Group “X” Radio Diploma issued by the Indian Air Force.
  3. Constable (Storeman) - Matriculation pass with Science or equivalent from a recognized Board. Must have two years working experience in Store or ware housing of any Government or Public Sector Undertaking or Autonomous organization or any company or private firm or Institution.

BSF Salary:

  1. ASI - Pay Matrix Level-5 (Rs. 29200 – Rs. 92,300/-) as per 7th CPC
  2. Constable - Pay Matrix Level-3 (Rs. 21,700 – 69,100/-) as per 7th CPC.

Age Limit:

  1. Assistant Aircraft Mechanic (ASI) and Assistant Radio Mechanic(ASI) - 28 years
  2. Constable (Store man) - Between 20 to 25 years

How to Apply for BSF Recruitment 2021 ?

Interested and eligible applicants can apply online for the posts through official website on or before 26 July 2021.

 

FAQ

What is the age limit for BSF Constable Posts ?

Between 20 to 25 years

What is BSF Assistant Aircraft Mechanic (ASI) Salary ?

Pay Matrix Level-5 (Rs. 29200 – Rs. 92,300/-) as per 7th CPC

What is qualification for BSF Constable Posts ?

10th passed with Science or equivalent from a recognized Board. Must have two years working experience in Store or ware housing of any Government or Public Sector Undertaking or Autonomous organization or any company or private firm or Institution.

What is the last date for BSF Application Form ?

26 July 2021

What is the starting date for BSF Registration ?

26 June 2021
