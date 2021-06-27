BSF Recruitment 2021 for ASI and Constable Posts under Air Wing, Apply Online @bsf.gov.in

Border Security Force (BSF), Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India has released a notification for the post of Assistant Aircraft Mechanic (Assistant Sub Inspector), Assistant Radio Mechanic (Assistant Sub-Inspector) and Constable (Storeman).

BSF Recruitment 2021 Notification: Border Security Force (BSF), Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India has released a notification for the post of Assistant Aircraft Mechanic (Assistant Sub Inspector), Assistant Radio Mechanic (Assistant Sub-Inspector) and Constable (Storeman) in Group-‘C’ Combatised (Non Gazetted-Non Ministerial) in Air Wing in the employment newspaper dated 26 July 21 to 02 July 2021.

Interested and eligible applicants can apply for BSF Air Wing Recruitment 2021 from 27 June to 26 July 2021 on official website -bsf.gov.in.

BSF Air Wing Notification Download

BSF Air Wing Online Application Link

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 27 July 2021 Application Form Closing Date - 26 July 2021

BSF Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 65

Assistant Aircraft Mechanic (Assistant Sub Inspector) - 49 Posts

Name of Wing Trade Total Rotary Wing Mechanical (Airframe & Engine) 09 Avionics (Elect, Instrument, Radio/Radar) 13 Fixed Wing Mechanical 06 Avionics (Elect & Instrument) 04 ALH/Dhruv Mechanical 17

Assistant Radio Mechanic (Assistant Sub-Inspector) - 8 Posts

Rotary Wing Avionics (Radio/Radar) 03 Fixed Wing Avionics (Radio) 01 ALH/Dhruv Avionics 04

Constable (Storeman) - 8 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for BSF ASI and Constable Posts

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Aircraft Mechanic (ASI) - Three years Diploma in the relevant trade recognized by the Directorate General Civil Aviation; OR Group “X” Diploma issued by the Indian Air Force. Assistant Radio Mechanic (ASI) - Three years Diploma recognized by the Directorate General, Civil Aviation in Telecommunication or Electronics Engineering ; OR Group “X” Radio Diploma issued by the Indian Air Force. Constable (Storeman) - Matriculation pass with Science or equivalent from a recognized Board. Must have two years working experience in Store or ware housing of any Government or Public Sector Undertaking or Autonomous organization or any company or private firm or Institution.

BSF Salary:

ASI - Pay Matrix Level-5 (Rs. 29200 – Rs. 92,300/-) as per 7th CPC Constable - Pay Matrix Level-3 (Rs. 21,700 – 69,100/-) as per 7th CPC.

Age Limit:

Assistant Aircraft Mechanic (ASI) and Assistant Radio Mechanic(ASI) - 28 years Constable (Store man) - Between 20 to 25 years

How to Apply for BSF Recruitment 2021 ?

Interested and eligible applicants can apply online for the posts through official website on or before 26 July 2021.