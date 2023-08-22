BSF RO RM Admit Card 2023 Out: Direct Download Link on rectt.bsf.gov.in, Candidate Login

BSF Admit Card 2023 has been released by the Border Security Force (BSF) on 22 Aug 2023. The admit card is released for radio operator and mechanic posts. Check the direct link to download call letter. Candidates Login Steps.

The BSF RO RM Admit Card 2023 has been released on the official website of the Border Security Force, rectt.bsf.gov.in. Candidates who applied for the post of Head Constable (Radio Operator/Mechanic) Recruitment can download their admit card from the website.

The official website states ‘Dear Candidates, Click here to download E-Admit card for Computer Based Test (CBT) for the post of HC (RO) & HC (RM) IN BSF COMN SET-UP 2023 & 2024 to be held on 29th August 2023. SMS and E-mail containing Login id/BSF Roll No and Password for downloading E-admit card has been sent on the registered Mobile Number and E-mail id provided by the candidates while filling the online applications.’

BSF Admit Card 2023 Download Link

The direct link to download the admit card is provided in the article below. The candidates are required to use their mobile number and email ID to download the admit card.

The admit card is an important document and you must carry it with you to the examination hall. It contains important information such as your name, roll number, date of birth, exam center, and reporting time. You must also bring a valid photo ID card to the examination hall.

BSF RO RM Call Letter Check Download Link

How to Download BSF Admit Card 2023 ?

Step 1: Go to the official website of the BSF Recruitment - rectt.bsf.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the "Admit Card" link.

Step 3: Enter your 'BSF Roll Number' and 'Date of Birth' in the required fields.

Step 4: Click on the "Submit" button.

Step 5: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

The BSF RO RM Exam 2023 will be held on 29 August 2023, in three shifts. The first shift will start at 10:00 AM, the second shift will start at 2:00 PM, and the third shift will start at 6:00 PM. The exam will be conducted in a computer-based test (CBT) mode.

BSF Admit Card 2023 Highlights