BSF SI JE Admit Card 2022: Check Updates Here

BSF SI JE Admit Card 2022: Check all the latest updates related to BSF SI JE Exam and Admit Card below.

BSF SI JE Admit Card 2022: Border Security Force (BSF) is conducting the written exam for Group B Sub Inspector (SI) Work and Junior Engineer (JE) Electrical. All those candidates who have applied for BSF SI Recruitment 2022 are required to download BSF Admit Card in order to appear for the exam. Such candidates can check the BSF SI JE Admit Card Updates by login into their account using their email ID and Password.

BSF SI JE Login Link

The written exam will be conducted at the selection exam centres. The candidates can check the subjects, a number of questions, marks and the time duration below:

Subject Number of Questions Marks Time General Intelligence and Reasoning 25 25 1 hour and 30 min GK 25 25 General Engineering 50 50

How to Download BSF SI JE Admit Card 2022 ?

Go to the official website of BSF Recruitment - https://rectt.bsf.gov.in Click on the admit card link or login link Provide your details Download BSF SI Admit Card and BSF JE Admit Card

Candidates who qualify in the 1st Phase Written Exam will be called for the second phase exam i.e. Documentation, Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

Online applications were invited from eligible and interested Male and Female Indian citizens for filling up the

under mentioned vacancies in Group-‘B’ Combatised (Non Gazetted-Non Ministerial) posts in the Border Security

Force, Engineering Set up through Online Mode for vacancy year 2020-21 from 25 April to 08 June 2022.