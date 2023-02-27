BSF Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 1284 Tradesman Posts @rectt.bsf.gov.in: Check Eligibility & Other Details

BSF has invited online applications for the 1284 Tradesman Postson its official website. Check BSF Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

BSF Tradesman Recruitment 2023 Notification: Directorate General, Border Security Force has published notification for recruitment of 1284 vacancies for Constable Tradesman Posts in the Employment News (25 February-03 March ) 2023.

Candidates selected finally for Constable Tradesman posts will get pay Matrix Level-3, Pay scale Rs.21,700-69,100/- of 7th CPC (Revised Pay Structure) and other allowances as admissible to Central Govt. employees from time to time.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 27 March 2023.

Important Date BSF Tradesman Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application:27 March 2023.

Vacancy Details BSF Tradesman Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Total Posts 1284 MALE 1220 FEMALE 64





Eligibility Criteria BSF Tradesman Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Educational Qualification

For trades of Constable(Cobbler), Constable(Tailor), Constable(Washerman),

Constable(Barber) and Constable(Sweeper) :

Matriculation or equivalent from a recognized Board;

Must be proficient in respective trade;

Must qualify a trade test in the respective trade conducted by the recruitment board.

For the trades of Constable(Cook), Constable(Water Carrier) and

Constable(Waiter) :

Matriculation or equivalent from a recognized Board;

National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF) level-I Course in food

production or Kitchen from National Skill Development Corporation or from the

Institutes recognized by National Skill Development Corporation.

Candidates are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



BSF Tradesman Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

Selection Process BSF Tradesman Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Selection will be done on the basis of the written examination which will be of 100 marks containing 100 questions consisting of CBT (Computer Based Test) or OMR based objective type multiple choice questions.

The question paper will consist of one objective type paper containing 100 questions carrying 100 marks The written examination will be bilingual i.e in English & Hindi.



Age Limit: Between 18 to 25 years as on the last date of online application.

How To Apply BSF Tradesman Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Candidates can apply online by visiting BSF website http://rectt.bsf.gov.in. To apply online, candidates will have to follow the steps given below

(i) One Time Registration (OTR). (STEP-I)

(ii) Filling of online application. (STEP-II)

(iii) Payment of examination fee through prescribed digital modes. (STEP-III)