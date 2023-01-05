BSF VAS Recruitment 2023 For Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Post: Pay Scale Rs 56,100-1,77,500

BSF has invited online application for the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Posts on its official website. Check BSF Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

BSF VAS Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: Border Security Force (BSF) has published notification for filling up the 20 vacancies of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon (Assistant Commandant) Group-A, Gazetted (Combatised) (Non-Ministerial) on its official website. These positions are available under Group-A, Gazetted (Combatised) (Non-Ministerial) in Border Security Force, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India. Eligible and interested Male and Female Indian candidates can apply for BSF VAS Recruitment 2023 Job Notification in online mode on or before 09 January 2023.

Candidates selected finally for Veterinary Assistant Surgeon (Assistant Commandant) post will get Pay matrix Level-10 (Rs56,100- 1,77,500) As per 7 th CPC.

Notification Details BSF VAS Recruitment 2023 Job :

Advertisement Number VAS/2022

Important Date BSF VAS Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 09 Jan, 2023

Vacancy Details BSF VAS Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Veterinary Assistant Surgeon (Assistant Commandant)-20

Eligibility Criteria BSF VAS Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

The candidate must be in possession of a Bachelor’s Degree in Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry or equivalent from a recognized University with registration in the Veterinary Council of India.

Candidates are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/selection process and other updates for the post.

Age Limit For BSF VAS Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Male and female candidates between 23 to 30 years of age

Relaxation in age limit as per government norms.



How To Download: BSF VAS Recruitment 2023 Job Notification

Visit the official website of Border Security Force (BSF)-https://rectt.bsf.gov.in.

Go to the Current Recruitment Openings Section on the home page.

Click on the link - ‘ Veterinary Assistant Surgeon (Assistant Commandant) Group-A, Gazetted (Combatised) (Non-Ministerial) Advertisement Number VAS/2022 ' available on the home page.

Now you will get the PDF of the BSF VAS Recruitment 2023 Job Notification in a new window.

Download BSF VAS Recruitment 2023 Job Notification and save the same for your future reference.

BSF VAS Recruitment 2023 Job Notification PDF





How To Apply BSF VAS Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before 09 January 2023.