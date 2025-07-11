BSPHCL Answer Key 2025 Released at bsphcl.co.in, Download Bihar BSPHCL JAC Answer Key PDF- Link Here

Bihar BSPHCL Answer Key 2025: The Bihar State Power Holding Company Limited (BSPHCL) has activated the link to check the BSPHCL Junior Accounts Clerk (JAC) Answer Key 2025 on its website, bsphcl.co.in. Candidates who appeared for the BSPHCL JAC Exam 2025 can now download the provisional answer key and estimate their scores before the release of the final results

The Bihar BSPHCL Answer Key 2025 can be downloaded from the official website by providing the application number and password. The BSPHCL JAC Answer Key 2025 contains the question, the correct answer, and the option chosen by candidates. A direct link to check BSPHCL Answer Key 2025 is provided here

Bihar BSPHCL Answer Key 2025 OUT

The BSPHCL JAC Answer Key 2025 has been released on the official website, bsphcl.co.in, to help candidates to cross-check responses and estimate their scores. A provisional answer key is released first, which allows candidates to challenge incorrect answers with valid proof. The final answer key will be released after checking and resolving all the challenges raised by the candidates.