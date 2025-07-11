BSPHCL Answer Key 2025 Released at bsphcl.co.in, Download Bihar BSPHCL JAC Answer Key PDF- Link Here

Bihar BSPHCL Answer Key 2025: The Bihar State Power Holding Company Limited (BSPHCL) has activated the link to check the BSPHCL Junior Accounts Clerk (JAC) Answer Key 2025 on its website, bsphcl.co.in. Candidates who appeared for the BSPHCL JAC Exam 2025 can now download the provisional answer key and estimate their scores before the release of the final results
The Bihar BSPHCL Answer Key 2025 can be downloaded from the official website by providing the application number and password. The BSPHCL JAC Answer Key 2025 contains the question, the correct answer, and the option chosen by candidates. A direct link to check BSPHCL Answer Key 2025 is provided here
Bihar BSPHCL Answer Key 2025 OUT
The BSPHCL JAC Answer Key 2025 has been released on the official website, bsphcl.co.in, to help candidates to cross-check responses and estimate their scores. A provisional answer key is released first, which allows candidates to challenge incorrect answers with valid proof. The final answer key will be released after checking and resolving all the challenges raised by the candidates.
Bihar BSPHCL Answer Key 2025 Link Active
The Bihar State Power Holding Company Limited (BSPHCL) has officially activated the BSPHCL Answer Key 2025 download link for Junior Accounts Clerk. Candidates who appeared for the exams conducted on July 1, 2 and 3, 2025 can now access the provisional answer key on the official website, bsphcl.co.in. Click on the direct link below for the Bihar BSPHCL Answer Key 2025 direct link.
Bihar BSPHCL Answer Key 2025
Bihar BSPHCL Answer Key 2025: Overview
The Bihar BSPHCL Answer Key 2025 link is now active. The answer key is an important document that help candidates to check their estimated marks and start preparing for the for self-evaluation, helping candidates gauge their performance before the results are declared. Check the table below for Bihar BSPHCL Answer Key 2025 Key Highlights.
|
Detail
|
Information
|
Exam Name
|
BSPHCL Junior Accounts Clerk (JAC) Exam 2025
|
Conducting Body
|
Bihar State Power Holding Company Limited (BSPHCL)
|
Exam Date
|
1st, 2nd & 3rd July 2025
|
Answer Key Release Date
|
11th July 2025
|
Answer Key Status
|
Provisional (Objections Allowed)
|
Last Date to Raise Objections
|
13th July 2025 (Expected)
|
Official Website
|
bsphcl.co.in
