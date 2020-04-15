BSSC 1st Inter Level CC Exam 2020 Last Date Extended @bssc.bih.nic.in, Check Details Here

BSSC 1st Inter Level CC Exam 2020 Last Date Extended: Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has extended the last date of submission of application for the Mains examination. All such candidates who have to apply for the BSSC 1st Inter Level CC Exam 2020 Mains Exam can check the latest short notification on the official website of Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC)-bssc.bih.nic.in.

Due to the current situation of Corona Pandemic COVID-19, the commission has extended the application submission date for the BSSC 1st Inter Level CC Mains Exam 2020.

According to the short notification released by the Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC), all such candidates who have qualified for the Mains Exam can submit their online application till 03 May 2020. Earlier last date for submission of the application was 15 April 2020.

The last date to submit the examination fee was 13 April 2020. Now candidates can submit their examination fees till 01 May 2020. All those candidates who have qualified in prelims can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 03 May 2020.

BSSC 1st Inter Level CC Exam 2020 Last Date Extended: Download Process

Visit the official website of Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) i.e- bssc.bih.nic.in.

Visit to the Notice Board Section available on the home page.

Click on the link Important Notice regarding Adv. No.06060114(1st Inter Level Combined Competitive(mains) Exam-2014) displaying on the Home Page.

A new window will open on your screen displaying the PDF of the short notification.

You can take Print Out of the short notification and save a copy for future reference.

