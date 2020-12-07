BSSC 1st Inter Level Mains Exam Postponed: Download Bihar SSC CC Exam 2020 Notice @bssc.bih.nic.in

BSSC 1st Inter Level Mains Exam 2020: Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC), on 07 Dec, has released an important notice regarding the 1st Inter Level Combined Competitive (CC) Mains Examination (2014) on its official website - bssc.bih.nic.in. As per the notice, the mains exam is postponed as the case regarding the exam is pending in the court. BSSC Mains Exam was scheduled on 13 December 2020,

BSSC 1st Inter Level Mains Exam Postponed Notice

All those candidates, who have qualified in the BSSC 1st Inter Level CC Prelims Exam 2020 and applied for BSSC Inter Level Mains Exam, are advised to keep a track on official website for latest updates.

BSSC Inter Level Mains Exam Patten

BSSC Inter Level Mains Exam will have objective type questions and consists of 2 papers:

Paper Subject Question Marks Time Paper 1 General Hindi 100 4x 100 = 400 2 hours and 15 minutes General Knowledge 150 4x 150 = 600 2 hours and 15 minutes

There will be negative marking for each wrong answer

Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) had invited online applications for Bihar SSC 1st Inter Level CC (Mains) till 15 June 2020 with payment of Rs. 750/-.

A total of 12140 Posts are avilable under Adv. No.06060114 (1st Inter Level Combined Competitive (mains) Exam-2014.

How to Download Bihar SSC 1st Inter Level CC Exam Notice ?



Go to the official website of Bihar Staff Selection Commission i.e- bssc.bih.nic.in.

Visit to the Notice Board Section available on the home page and click on the link " Important Notice regarding Adv. No.06060114(1st Inter Level Combined Competitive(mains) Exam-2014) "e.

BSSC Inter Level Mains Exam PDF will appear on your screen.

You can take Print Out of the short notification for future use.

BSSC1st Inter Level CC Mains Exam Notice