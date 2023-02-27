BSSC Admit Card OUT for 3rd Graduation Level Exam: Get Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket, Check Exam Date & Other Details Here

BSSC 3rd Graduation Level Admit Cards 2022 has been released by the Bihar Staff Selection Commission. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website i.e., bssc.bihar.gov.in For more information such as Exam Dates, Procedure to Download the Admit Card and other details, candidates can refer to the article below.

Candidates can download the Admit Cards by entering their Registration Numbers and Passwords. The candidates must note that the printout of the admit card must be clear or in other words the Printout must not be blurred.

BSSC Admit Card 2022 has been released by the Bihar Staff Selection Commission for the BSSC 3rd Graduation Level Recruitment 2022. As many as 2248 vacancies have to be filled for the post of Sachivalayam Asst, Yojana Asst, Malaria Inspector, Data Entry Operator Gr C and Auditor.

Previously the exam was supposed to be conducted on 23rd December 2023 but later the exam was canceled, and a new date was announced. The exam was then rescheduled for 5th March 2023. Thus, according to the official notification the admit cards have been released for the BSSC 3rd Graduation Level Examination that is to be held on 5th March 2023 in the shift of 12 pm to 2:15 pm on Sunday.

We have shared a step-by-step guide to download the BSSC Admit Card 2022. However, those candidates who wish to see the official notification can check it from the direct link given below.

Go to the official website of BSSC i.e., www.onlinebssc.com Go to admit card download Portal and Enter Your Registration Number and Password Click on Submit Button, the admit card will be displayed on the screen Download the admit card and get a hard copy of it as well for future use.

The candidates must download the admit card before the closure date and must take a hard copy of the hall ticket with them in the examination hall. Candidates who are appearing for the BSSC 3rd Graduation Level Recruitment 2022 Examination must not forget to carry a valid ID proof and a passport size photograph with them to the examination hall.