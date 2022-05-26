BSSC Mines Inspector Result 2021-22 out on bssc.bihar.gov.in: Check Direct Download Link Here

BSSC Mines Inspector Result 2021-22: Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the result for recruitment to the post of Mines Inspector (Non-Gazetted) vacancies. Candidates can download BSSC Mines Inspector Result 2021-22 from the official website of BSSC.i.e. bssc.bihar.gov.in.

According to the result, a total of 143 candidates have been qualified for the selection of Mines Inspector. The board had conducted the written test for BSSC Mines Inspector Recruitment 2022 on 11 May 2021. The list of the selected candidates has been uploaded to the official website. Candidates can download BSSC Mines Inspector Result 2021-22 followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download BSSC Mines Inspector Result 2021-22?

Visit the official website of BSSC.i.e.bssc.bihar.gov.in. Click on the notification link that reads 'Click Here to View List of Candidates Shortlisted for Counselling वि० स० 01/2021, पद - खान निरीक्षक(अराजपत्रित)' flashing on the homepage. A PDF will be opened. Candidates can check BSSC Mines Inspector Result 2021-22 and save it for future reference.

Download BSSC Mines Inspector Result 2021-22

Candidates should note that the above result is provisional. All selected candidates are required to bring the original documents along with the photocopy for document verification. The dates for document verification will be communicated to the candidates in due course of time. Candidates are advised to take a printout of the BSSC Mines Inspector Result 2021-22 for future reference.

This drive is being done 100 vacancies will be recruited through this drive. BSSC Mines Inspector Online Applications ended on 20 October 2021.