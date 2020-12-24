BSSC Rajbhasha Sahayak Admit Card 2020 Released @bsssc.bih.nic.in, Check Direct Download Link & Special Instructions Here

BSSC Rajbhasha Sahayak Admit Card 2020: Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the admit card for recruitment to the post of Rajbhasha Sahayak. Candidates who applied for BSSC Rajbhasha Sahayak Recruitment 2020 against the advt. No. 03/2019 can download their admit cards through the official website of BSSC.i.e.bssc.bih.nic.in.

The commission will conduct BSSC Rajbhasha Sahayak Exam 2020 on 30 December 20202 at the various exam centre. The admit cards for the same can be downloaded through the official website of BSSC by entering their registration number, date of birth and other details. All candidates are required to follow the instructions given by the commission during the exam.

How and Where to Download BSSC Rajbhasha Sahayak Admit Card 2020?

Visit the official website.i.e.bsssc.bih.nic.in. Click on BSSC Rajbhasha Sahayak2020 against the advertisement 03/2019. The admit card will be opened. Enter Registration Number or Name, Date of Birth and click on login. Download BSSC Rajbhasha SahayakAdmit Card 2020 and save it for future reference.

Download BSSC Rajbhasha Sahayak Admit Card 2020

Instructions to follow:

The candidates are not allowed to bring a pencil, calculator, slide rule, log table, graph paper or any other electric item inside the exam hall.

If any gadget found of communication such as phone, tablet, pager etc., the exam could be cancelled.

The candidates are advised to read all the instructions given on the question book. Candidates are instructed not to write on the question paper except their roll number.

The candidates are required to sit at the allotted seat instructed by the invigilator during the exam.

Further, the commission has also informed that the Urdu Anuwadak Exam 2020-21 Against the advertisement number 02/19 will be held on 31 January 2021. This drive is going to be held to recruit 1505 vacancies of Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak, Urdu Anuwadak & Rajbhasha Sahayak vacancies. Candidates can download Bihar Rajbhasha Sahayak Admit Card 2020 by clicking on the above link.