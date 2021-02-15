BSSC Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak Admit Card 2020-21 Out, Download Bihar SSC Prelims 01/2019 Call Letter @bssc.bih.nic.in

BSSC Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak Admit Card 2020-21: Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the admit card of prelims exam for the post of Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak, against the advertisement number 01/19. Candidates, who are appearing in BSSC Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak Prelims Exam on 28 February 2021 (Sunday), can download BSSC Admit Card from the official website i.e. bssc.bih.nic.in.

BSSC Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can download Bihar SSC Admit Card, directly, through the link below:

Go to the official website of BSSC i.e. bssc.bih.nic.in. Click on ‘Notice Board Section’ available on the home page. It will redirect you to a new page where you are required to Click on the link ‘Link for Downloading Admit Card for the Adv. NO. 01/19(Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak)’ displaying on the Home Page. A new window will open where you will have to provide your login credentials such as ‘Registration Number or Name’ and ‘Date of Birth’. Download BSSC Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak Prelims Admit Card 2021

BSSC Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak Exam Pattern

BSSC Prelims Exam will have two papers of 100 marks. Paper 1 will consists of question on Urdu Grammar and Paper 2 will have questions related to Translation from Hindi to Urdu,Urdu to Hindi translation, English to Urdu and English to Hindi translation. 3 hours will be given for each paper.

Candidates who will qualify in the prelims will called for BSSC Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak Mains Exam.

The recruitment is being done to fill 1294 vacancies for the post of Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak.