BSSC Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak Mains Admit Card 2021 Out @bssc.bih.nic.in, Check Download Link Here

Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the admit card for the mains exam for the post of Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak  on its official website bssc.bih.nic.in. Check download link here

Created On: Sep 14, 2021 08:41 IST
BSSC Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak Mains Admit Card 2021: Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the admit card for the mains exam for the post of Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak against the advertisement number 01/19. All such candidates who have qualified for the  BSSC Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak Mains Exam  can download BSSC Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak Mains Admit Card 2021 from the official website of Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC)i.e. bssc.bih.nic.in.


Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) is set to conduct the Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak Mains exam on 19 September 2021. BSSC Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak Mains Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can download Bihar SSC Admit Card, directly, through the link below:

BSSC Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak Mains Admit Card Download Link

BSSC Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak Mains Admit Card: Notice 

Commission had earlier released the notification regarding the recruitment of 1294 vacancies of Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak. 

It is noted that the a total of 5322 candidates are qualified for BSSC Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak (01/2019) Mains 2021 Exam which is scheduled to be held on 19 September 2021. The mains exam will have two papers. i.e. paper 1 and paper 2 of 100 Marks each. The duration of the exam will be 3 hours and both papers will be of 100 Marks. 


How to Download: BSSC Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak Mains Admit Card 2021?

  1. Go to the official website of BSSC i.e. bssc.bih.nic.in.
  2. Click on ‘Notice Board Section’ available on the home page.
  3. It will redirect you to a new page where you are required to Click on the link ‘ADMIT CARD DOWNLOAD LINK FOR SAHAYAK URDU ANUWADAK (MAINS) EXAM’ displaying on the Home Page.
  4. A new window will open where you will have to provide your login credentials such as ‘Registration Number or Name’ and ‘Date of Birth’.
  5. Download BSSC Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak Mains Admit Card 2021

