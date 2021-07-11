Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

BSSC Typing Test Admit Card 2021 Out @bssc.bih.nic.in, Download 1st Inter Level Combined Competitive Mains Exam (2014) Hall Ticket

BSSC Typing Test Admit Card has been released by Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC). Candidates can download BSSC Admit Card from the official website- bssc.bih.nic.in. 

Created On: Jul 11, 2021 20:32 IST
BSSC Typing Test Admit Card Download : Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the admit card for 1st Inter Level Combined Competitive (CC) Mains Examination (2014). Candidates can download BSSC Admit Card from the official website- bssc.bih.nic.in or bssc.bihar.gov.in. We have also provided BSSC Admit Card Link below:

BSSC Typing Test Admit Card Download Link

Candidates should bring the print out of BSSC Typing Admit Card along with mains admit card and a valid Photo ID Card or Aadhar Card. They should reach the centre atleast 1 hour and thirty minutes before the exam. The candidates can check more instructions regarding the exam through the PDF below:

Important Notice Regarding Adv. No.06060114(1st Inter Level Combined Competitive (Mains) Exam-2014)

BSSC Typing Test will be held on 13 July to 17 July 2021 for a total of 45758 candidates. The candidates can check their Test Date, Shift, Time, Test Centre Name, Centre Address and City given against their roll number in the PDF below:

BSSC Typing Test Details

How to Download BSSC Typing Test Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to official website of BSSC - bssc.bih.nic.in

Click on ‘Notice Board’ Tab

A new page will opened, click on ‘ Link for Downloading Hall Ticket for Adv No.06060114(1st Inter Level Combined Competitive (Mains) Exam-2014)’

It will redirect you to anew page where you are required to enter your Roll Number and Date of Birth

Now, click on ‘Login Button’

Download BSSC Hall Ticket

