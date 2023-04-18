BTR Assam TET Admit Card 2023: Check UP LP Download Link Updates Here

BTR Assam TET Admit Card 2023 will be released soon. Candidates can check the TET Call Letter Direct Link Here.

BTR Assam TET Admit Card 2023: Directorate of Education, Bodoland Territorial Council will release the admit card for Special 6th Schedule Teacher Eligibility Test (TET 2023) for Lower Primary And Upper Primary Levels. Assam TET admit card link is expected on April 18, 2023. The candidates who have applied for Assam TET 2023 for the schools of Bodoland Territorial Region can check the latest updates regarding the admit card in this article.

BTR Assam is conducting the exam on April 30, 2023 and admit cards for the same will be uploaded at www.debtc.in. The candidates will be required to login into the website to download Assam Special TET Admit Card.

BTR Assam TET Login Link Click Here

A candidate is required to score 60 % i.e. 90 marks out of 150 to qualify for the Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET). However, for SC/ST (Hills)/ST (Plain)/OBC/MOBC/PWD (PH), there will be relaxation of 5 %. Thus, for these candidates, qualifying marks will be 83 out of 150 i.e.55 %

How to Downlaod BTR Assam TET Admit Card 2023 ?

Step 1: Visit the official website of BTR Assam

Step 2: Click on the admit card link

Step 3: Enter your details

Step 4: Download TET Admit Card