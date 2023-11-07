Burdwan University Result 2023 OUT at buruniv.ac.in: Direct Link to Download UG 3rd Semester Marksheet

Burdwan University Result 2023 OUT: University of Burdwan declared the results of 3rd semester for various UG courses like B.A, B.Sc, B.Com, B.A (Hons), B.Sc (Hons), and B.Com (Hons) on its official website. Check the direct link provided here and the steps to download the result.

Get the Direct link to download Burdwan University Result 2023 PDF here.

Burdwan University result 2023: University of Burdwan commonly known as Burdwan University has recently released the results of 3rd semester of various UG courses like B.A, B.Sc, B.Com, B.A (Hons), B.Sc (Hons), and B.Com (Hons). University of Burdwan Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- buruniv.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. To access the Burdwan University results pdf 2023, the students need to enter know roll number.

University of Burdwan result 2023

As per the latest update, University of Burdwan released the results of 3rd semester for UG programs. The students can check their BU result 2023 on the official website of the University- buruniv.ac.in.

University of Burdwan results 2023 Click here

Steps to Check University of Burdwan result 2023 .

Candidates can check their 3rd semester results for various UG courses like B.A, B.Sc, B.Com, and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Burdwan University results 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website- buruniv.ac.in.

Step 2: Scroll down and click on the results

Step 3: Select your course and click on it

Step 4: Result PDF will open, check your result by your roll number.

Step 5: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference.

Direct Links to Check BU Result 2023

Check here the direct link for BU results 2023 for various examinations.

Course Result Links UG 3rd Sem for BAH Click here UG 3rd Sem for BAP Click here UG 3rd Sem for BSH Click here UG 3rd Sem for BSP Click here UG 3rd Sem for BCH Click here UG 3rd Sem for BCP Click here

University of Burdwan: Highlights

University of Burdwan commonly known as Burdwan University (BU) is located in Purba Bardhaman, West Bengal. It was established in the year 1960. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Burdwan University offers various UG and PG courses in departments like the Faculty of Science, Faculty of Arts and Commerce