C-MET Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Scientist, Finance Officer & Others @cmet.gov.in, Check Eligibility

C-MET has invited online application for the Scientist and Others posts on its official website. Check C-MET recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

C-MET Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Centre for Materials for Electronics Technology (C-ET) has released notification in the Employment News (18-24 June 2022) for Scientist, Finance Officer & Other posts in its Laboratories at Pune, Hyderabad and Thrissur. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 15 July 2022.



Candidates with requisite educational qualification including B.E/B.Tech/M.Sc/M.E/M.Tech in Metallurgy/Ceramics/Chemical Engineering/ Materials Engineering/ Nano with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for C-MET Recruitment 2022 Job Notification.

Notification Details for C-MET Recruitment 2022 :

Advertisement No. 002/2022

Important Dates for C-MET Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 15 July 2022

Vacancy Details for C-MET Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Scientist `E’-01

Scientist `D’-02

Scientist `B’-04

Senior Finance Officer-01

Finance Officer-01



Eligibility Criteria for C-MET Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Scientist `E’-B.E/B.Tech/M.Sc or equivalent from a recognized University in Physics/ Chemistry/Material Sciences/ Metallurgy/Ceramics/Chemical Engineering/ Nano materials and having 12 (Twelve) years post qualification experience in the relevant field of R&D or industry. OR

M.E/M.Tech in Metallurgy/Ceramics/Chemical Engineering/ Materials Engineering/ Nano materials from a recognized University/Institution and having 10 (ten) years post qualification experience in the relevant field of R&D or industry. OR

Ph.D in Physics/ Chemistry/ Material sciences/ Metallurgy/ Materials Engineering/ Ceramics Engineering/ Chemical Engineering/ Nano materials from a recognized University/ Institution with 8 (eight) years post qualification experience in the relevant field of R&D or industry.

Scientist `D’-B.E/B.Tech/M.Sc or equivalent from a recognized University in Physics/ Chemistry/Material Sciences/ Metallurgy/Ceramics/Chemical Engineering/Nano

materials and having 10 (Ten) years post qualification experience in the relevant field of R&D or industry. OR

M.E/M.Tech in Metallurgy/Ceramics/Chemical Engineering/ Materials Engineering/Nano materials from a recognized University/Institution and having 8 (eight) years post qualification experience in the relevant field of R&D or industry. OR

Ph.D in Physics/ Chemistry/ Material sciences/ Metallurgy/ Materials Engineering/Ceramics Engineering/ Chemical Engineering/ Nano materials from a recognized University/ Institution with 5 (five) years post qualification experience in the relevant field of R&D or industry.

Scientist `B’-B.E / B. Tech / M. Sc or equivalent from a recognized University in Physics / Chemistry/ Material Sciences /Metallurgy /Ceramics/ Chemical Engineering / Nano bmaterials and having 5 (five) years post qualification experience in the relevant field of R&D or industry. OR

M.E /M.Tech in Metallurgy/Ceramics/Chemical Engineering/Materials engineering /Nano materials from a recognized University/Institution and having 3 (three) years

post qualification experience in the relevant field of R&D or industry. OR

Ph.D in Physics/ Chemistry/ Material sciences/ Metallurgy/ Materials engineering / Ceramics engineering/ Chemical Engineering/Nano materials from a recognized University/ Institution.

Senior Finance Officer-Chartered Accountant / ICWAI / MBA (Finance)/ SAS (IAAD/IACD) with 5 years experience or PG degree in Commerce with 10 years experience or Degree in Commerce with Post Graduate Diploma in Finance and with 12 years experience in a responsible position in the area of accounts, finance, budgeting, audits etc in a Government Office or autonomous Body or PSU or Statutory body etc or an R&D organization of repute. Preferably having knowledge about the working of autonomous institutions and be well versed on delegation of powers and inancial matters in Govt.

Finance Officer-(a)

(i) MBA (Finance)/ PG DM (Finance)/ MMS(Finance)/ M.Com from a recognized University/ Institution/ SAS (IAAD/IACD with 3 years experience

(ii) Graduate in Commerce from recognized university with 6 years experience.

(b) The experience should be in a supervisory capacity in the field of Accounts/

Finance Budgeting Audits in a Government Office /PSU/ Autonomous Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ industry/Commercial establishments.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

C-MET Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: PDF





How to Apply for C-MET Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Interested candidates are requested to apply can apply online with the link given on the notification. Candidates are required to have valid e-mail id and active mobile number.

The procedure/steps for filling up of applications online is briefed as under.

Application can be submitted in following 3 steps:

STEP 1: Registration with Email id

STEP 2: Creation of Profile

STEP 3: Submission of Application details and uploading of self-attested copies of

certificates/testimonials/documents

STEP 4: Payment of application fee online (as applicable)