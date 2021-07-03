CAD Pulgaon Recruitment 2021: Application Invited for Tradesman, Junior Office Assistant and Other Posts

Central Ammunition Depot, Pulgaon, Government of India, Ministry of Defence is hiring Junior Office Assistant (Erstwhile LDC) Fireman, Tradesman Mate, Vehicle Mech and Tailor. Details Here.

CAD Pulgaon Recruitment 2021: Central Ammunition Depot, Pulgaon, Government of India, Ministry of Defence has published a notification for the post of Junior Office Assistant (Erstwhile LDC) Fireman, Tradesman Mate, Vehicle Mech and Tailor in the employment newspaper dated 03 July 2021. Eligible and interested candidates for Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2021 within 21 days from the date of publication of the advertisement.

CAD Pulgaon Notification Download

Important Date

Last Date of Application - within 21 days from the date of publication of the advertisement

CAD Pulgaon Vacancy Details

Junior Office Assistant (Erstwhile LDC) - 8 Posts Fireman - 3 Posts Tradesman Mate - 8 Posts Vehicle Mech - 1 Post Tailor - 1 Post

CAD Pulgaon Salary:

Junior Office Assistant (Erstwhile LDC) - Rs 19,900-63,200/- Level-2 Fireman - Rs 19,900-63,200/- Level-2 Tradesman Mate - Rs 18,000-56,900/- Level – 01 Vehicle Mech and Tailor - Rs 19,900-63,200/- Level-2

Eligibility Criteria for CAD Pulgaon Tradesman, Junior Office Assistant and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

Junior Office Assistant (Erstwhile LDC) - 12th class pass or equivalent examination from recognized Board/university. English typing @35 w.p.m on computer or Hindi typing @ 30 w.p.m on computer (35 words per minute and 30 words per minute corresponding to 10500/9000 KDPH on an average of 05 key depression for each word). Basic computer knowledge. Fireman - Matriculation from recognized board or University. Tradesman Mate - Matriculation from recognized board or University. Vehicle Mech and Tailor - Matriculation pass from recognized board or University. Certificate in the trade from a recognized ITI or 03 years training or experience of actual work in the trade or allied trade in a govt workshops or in a private firm of repute. Practical (qualifying)

Physical measurement (qualifying) for Fireman

Height without shoes-165 cms (A concession of 2.5 cms height shall be allowed for members of the Scheduled Tribe). Chest (Un-expanded)- 81.5 cms Chest (On-expanded)- 85 cms Weight – 50 Kgs (Minimum)

Physical Endurance test

Run - 1.6 Km in 6 mins. Carrying a man (fireman lift) of 63.5 Kgs to a distance of 183 meters within 96 seconds. Clearing 2.5 meters wide ditch landing on both feet (long jump). Climbing 3 meters vertical rope using hands and feet.

Physical Endurance Test (Qualifying) for Tradesman

Running – 1.5 Kms in 6 mins. Carrying weight 50 Kg to a distance of 200 mtr in 100 secs.

How to Apply for CAD Pulgaon Recruitment 2021 ?

The application should be addressed to Commandant, CAD Pulgaon, Dist-Wardha, Maharashtra, PIN-442303, recd through Ordinary post / Registered post / Speed Post. No application will be accepted by hand.

While forwarding the application the envelope should be clearly marked, “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF TRADESMAN MATE / JUNIOR OFFICE ASSISTANT / FIREMAN/TAILOR/VEHICLE MECHANICAL (EX-SERVICEMAN / UR / PH / SC / ST / OBC)” (Delete whichever is not applicable). (Quoting of Postal Index Number (PIN) & Category are mandatory).