Calcutta High Court Recruitment 2021 for 159 DEO and Other Posts, Apply @calcuttahighcourt.gov.in

Calcutta High Court Recruitment 2021: High Court of Calcutta has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Data Entry Operator (DEO), System Analyst, Senior Programmer and System Manager. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through online mode on calcuttahighcourt.gov.in from 11 January to 27 January 2021.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 11 January 2021

Last date for submission of application: 27 January 2021

Calcutta High Court Vacancy Details

Data Entry Operator (DEO) - 153 Posts

System Analyst - 3 Posts

Senior Programmer -1 Post

System Manager - 2 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Calcutta High Court DEO and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

Data Entry Operator (DEO) - Madhyamik Examination of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education or its equivalent from a Government recognized Council or Board or Institution; and one year Diploma in Computer Application from recognized institution. Must possess a speed of not less than 8000 key depressions per hour

System Analyst - Must have passed Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering/Technology or a bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology or a Master’s Degree in Computer Application from a recognized University or its equivalent qualification; and Must possess a minimum five years’ working experience in the field of programming/software development in any Public Sector Undertaking or Government or statutory body or in any Company, registered under the Companies Act

Senior Programmer -Must have passed Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering/Technology or a bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology or a Master’s Degree in Computer Application from a recognized University or its equivalent qualification; and (ii) Must possess a ten years’ working experience in the field of programming/software package customization with special knowledge in Operating System (Windows, Linux, MaC, OS, RDBMS like ORACLE, SQL, Server etc.) as well as working experience in any Public Sector Undertaking or Government or statutory body or in any Company, registered under Companies Act.

System Manager - Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering/Technology or a bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology or a Master’s Degree in Computer Application from a recognized University or its equivalent qualification; and (ii) Must possess a ten years’ working experience

Age Limit:

Data Entry Operator (DEO) - 18-40 Years

System Analyst - 26-40 Years

Senior Programmer - 31-45 Years

System Manager - 31-45 Years

Selection Criteria for Calcutta High Court DEO and Other Posts

The selection of the candidates will be done in two phases:

For DEO

Phase- I : A competitive test of 50 questions on (i) Computer proficiency (ii) General Knowledge (iii) Mathematics and (iv) English language. Total marks would be 100 (hundred). There will be 02 (two) marks for each right answer, while 01 (one) mark will be deducted for each wrong answer. The duration of the Phase- I examination will be of one (01) hour. The pass-mark of Phase-I examination will be 40 (forty) marks

Phase- II : Successful candidates of Phase-I examination will be required to undergo a data entry speed test (key depression test). Total marks of key depression test will be 400 (four hundred).

For Other Posts - Candidates shall undergo a competitive test and viva-voce

How to apply for Calcutta High Court DEO and Other Posts Recruitment 2021 ?

The candidates are required to submit online application forms in the prescribed format through the link available on website www.calcuttahighcourt.gov.in.

Calcutta High Court Notification PDF