Calcutta High Court Recruitment 2021 for 159 DEO and Other Posts, Apply @calcuttahighcourt.gov.in
High Court of Calcutta has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Data Entry Operator (DEO), System Analyst, Senior Programmer and System Manager. Details Here
Calcutta High Court Recruitment 2021: High Court of Calcutta has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Data Entry Operator (DEO), System Analyst, Senior Programmer and System Manager. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through online mode on calcuttahighcourt.gov.in from 11 January to 27 January 2021.
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Application - 11 January 2021
- Last date for submission of application: 27 January 2021
Calcutta High Court Vacancy Details
- Data Entry Operator (DEO) - 153 Posts
- System Analyst - 3 Posts
- Senior Programmer -1 Post
- System Manager - 2 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for Calcutta High Court DEO and Other Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Data Entry Operator (DEO) - Madhyamik Examination of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education or its equivalent from a Government recognized Council or Board or Institution; and one year Diploma in Computer Application from recognized institution. Must possess a speed of not less than 8000 key depressions per hour
- System Analyst - Must have passed Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering/Technology or a bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology or a Master’s Degree in Computer Application from a recognized University or its equivalent qualification; and Must possess a minimum five years’ working experience in the field of programming/software development in any Public Sector Undertaking or Government or statutory body or in any Company, registered under the Companies Act
- Senior Programmer -Must have passed Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering/Technology or a bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology or a Master’s Degree in Computer Application from a recognized University or its equivalent qualification; and (ii) Must possess a ten years’ working experience in the field of programming/software package customization with special knowledge in Operating System (Windows, Linux, MaC, OS, RDBMS like ORACLE, SQL, Server etc.) as well as working experience in any Public Sector Undertaking or Government or statutory body or in any Company, registered under Companies Act.
- System Manager - Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering/Technology or a bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology or a Master’s Degree in Computer Application from a recognized University or its equivalent qualification; and (ii) Must possess a ten years’ working experience
Age Limit:
- Data Entry Operator (DEO) - 18-40 Years
- System Analyst - 26-40 Years
- Senior Programmer - 31-45 Years
- System Manager - 31-45 Years
Selection Criteria for Calcutta High Court DEO and Other Posts
The selection of the candidates will be done in two phases:
For DEO
- Phase- I : A competitive test of 50 questions on (i) Computer proficiency (ii) General Knowledge (iii) Mathematics and (iv) English language. Total marks would be 100 (hundred). There will be 02 (two) marks for each right answer, while 01 (one) mark will be deducted for each wrong answer. The duration of the Phase- I examination will be of one (01) hour. The pass-mark of Phase-I examination will be 40 (forty) marks
- Phase- II : Successful candidates of Phase-I examination will be required to undergo a data entry speed test (key depression test). Total marks of key depression test will be 400 (four hundred).
For Other Posts - Candidates shall undergo a competitive test and viva-voce
How to apply for Calcutta High Court DEO and Other Posts Recruitment 2021 ?
The candidates are required to submit online application forms in the prescribed format through the link available on website www.calcuttahighcourt.gov.in.