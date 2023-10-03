Calcutta University PG Selection List 2023 at caluniv-ucsta.net: Download PG Merit List

Calcutta University PG 1st Selection List 2023: As per the official notification Calcutta University will release the 1st selection list on 03 October 2023 for admission to the Post Graduate Courses for the academic session 2023-2024. Check out all the details regarding the admission in PG courses in Calcutta University.

Calcutta University PG 1st Selection List 2023: Calcutta University recently invited applications for admission to the Post Graduate Courses in the University Departments and affiliated undergraduate colleges for the academic session 2023-2024. The students who are willing to do PG courses from Calcutta University and applied for the same can access and download Calcutta University PG 1st Selection List using the direct link provided below- caluniv-ucsta.net

Calcutta University PG 1st Selection List 2023

Recently, Calcutta University announced that they will publish the first Selection List for admission to PG courses on 03 October 2023, on their official website. All the students who applied for it are eagerly waiting for the CU PG 1st merit list. Check out the direct link to download the CU PG merit list PDF

Steps to download the CU PG 1st Merit List 2023

The students can check the CU PG 1st Merit List 2023 online at the university's official website. The students need to follow the below-mentioned steps to access and download the merit list PDF for admission to PG courses at Calcutta University.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - caluniv-ucsta.net

Step 2: Click on ‘Admission Notice’ section available there.

Step 3: Select your course from the list and click on it.

Step 4: Click on ‘Selection List’ option available there.

Step 5: Download the merit list and save it for future reference.

Process after CU PG 1st Merit List 2023

The provisional selection list is generated on the basis of the data provided by the candidates. All the candidates in the Provisional Selection list have to upload the following documents in the Admission Portal using Candidate’s login ID & Password.

Soft copy of Undertaking, separately given in ‘Declaration Format I’.

Soft copies of Anti-Ragging Declarations, separately given in ‘Format II’

Candidates having a certificate under any Reserved Category from a state other than West Bengal; have to upload Domicile Certificate

Graduation mark-sheets and any other requisites or pending documents mentioned under remarks of the Provisional Selection List

After uploading all the required documents, provisionally selected candidates of CU PG Departmental courses will be provided admission link / payment link after verification. whereas, the provisionally selected candidates of CU affiliated Colleges are instructed to contact the respective College authorities for admission and Payment.

CU PG 1st Merit List 2023: Important Dates

Here are the important dates for Calcutta University PG admission process.