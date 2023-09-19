Calcutta University Result 2023 for B.Sc, B.A, B. Com OUT on wbresults.nic.in; Download CU Marksheet

Calcutta University Result 2023 Released: Calcutta University (CU) declared the results for B.Sc, B.A, B. Com, and other exams. Here the students can find the direct link and the steps to check the CU result 2023.

As per the latest update, Calcutta University (CU) released the results for B.Sc, B.A, B.Com part 3 (Honours/General/Major), and other exams. The students can download result PDF and check their results on the website - wbresults.nic.in or exametc.com

How to Check Results on the Official Website wbresults.nic.in

Candidates can check their annual/semester results for B.Sc, B.A, B.Com part 3 (Honours/General/Major), and other exams online at the official website of the university result. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to download the result PDF of Calcutta University result 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of results- wbresults.nic.in or exametc.com

Step 2: Click on your course

Step 3:Enter the roll number and captcha and click on ‘Show result”

Step 4: Check the results and download it

Direct Links To Check CU Result 2023

Check here the direct link for Calcutta University Result 2023 for B.Sc, B.A, B.Com part 3 (Honours/General/Major), and other exams, and other examinations.

Course Result Date Result Links B.Com.Part III (Honours/General/Major) Examinations, 2023 (Under 1+1+1 System) 18-Sep-2023 Click here B.A.Part III (Honours/General/Major) Examinations, 2023 (Under 1+1+1 System) 18-Sep-2023 Click here B.Sc.Part III (Honours/General/Major) Examinations, 2023 (Under 1+1+1 System) 18-Sep-2023 Click here

About Calcutta University

Calcutta University is located in Kolkata, West Bengal. The university was established on 24 January 1857 and is the oldest multidisciplinary university of Indian Subcontinent and South East Asian Region. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The university offers various UG, PG, and other courses in the departments like seven faculties: arts, commerce, social welfare and business management, education, journalism and library science, engineering and technology, fine arts, music and home science, law and science.

Presently, 151 colleges and 21 institutes and centres are affiliated with Calcutta University.