Calicut University Recruitment 2020 for Programme Coordinator Posts

University of Calicut (Calicut University) Programme Coordinator Recruitment 2020: University of Calicut (Calicut University) has invited applications for the post of Programme Coordinator. Eligible applicants can apply for Calicut University Recruitment 2020 through the official website on or before 18 April 2020.

Important Date:

Closing Date for Online submission of Application: 18 April 2020

Last date of hard copy of application submission - 23 April 2020.

University of Calicut (Calicut University) Programme Coordinator Vacancy Details

Programme Coordinator

Eligibility Criteria for Programme Coordinator Posts

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Professors in UGC pay band with AGP of ₹7000/-and equivalentgrade /Associate Professors in the University or affiliated colleges ORPrincipals of affiliated colleges with NSS background.

Must have been a Programme Officer, NSS for at least three years. Must have undergone NSS Orientation in a TOC/TORC

Age Limit:

50 Years

How to Apply for University of Calicut (Calicut University) Programme Coordinator Posts



Eligible applicants can apply for University of Calicut Recruitment 2020 online in the format available in the University website www.uoc.ac.in on or before 18 April 2020.

Candidates are also required to send the hard copies of the filled up online applications along with attested copies of testimonials (six sets) to prove age, qualification, experience and eligibility for concession in application fee (in the case of SC/ST candidates) and chalan receipt to the Registrar, University of Calicut, Calicut University PO, Malappuram Dist., Kerala State - 673 635 on or before 23 April 2020.

University of Calicut (Calicut University) Programme Coordinator Recruitment Notification PDF

Online Application