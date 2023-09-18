Calicut University M.Sc, M.A, LLB, MBA Result 2023 OUT on uoc.ac.in: Download UOC Marksheet

Calicut University Result 2023 Released: University of Calicut (UOC) declared the results for M.Sc, M.A, LLB, MBA, and other exams. Here the students can find the direct link and the steps to check the Calicut University result 2023.

Get the direct link to download Calicut University Result 2023 PDF here.

Calicut University Result 2023: University of Calicut (UOC) has recently declared the results for M.Sc, M.A, LLB, MBA, and other exams. Calicut University Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- uoc.ac.in

Calicut University Results 2023

As per the latest update, University of Calicut (UOC) released the results for M.Sc. (General Biotechnology) 1st sem, LLB 3rd sem, M.A. Women's Studies 3rd, 4th sem, MBA (Health Care Management/ International Finance) 3rd sem, and other exams. The students can download result PDF and check their results on the official website of the University- uoc.ac.in

Calicut University Result 2023 Click here

How to Check UOC Results on the Official Website?

Candidates can check their annual/semester results for various subjects of .Sc. (General Biotechnology) 1st sem, LLB 3rd sem, M.A. Women's Studies 3rd, 4th sem, MBA (Health Care Management/ International Finance) 3rd sem, and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to download the result PDF of University of Calicut result 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Calicut University- uoc.ac.in

Step 2: Check for “Student Zone” section and then ‘Examinations’

Step 3: Click on “Exam Result” section available there

Step 4: Choose your course from the given list and click on it.

Step 5: Enter the Register number and click on ‘Get Result’.

Step 6: Check the results and download it

Direct Links To Check Calicut University Marks

Check here the direct link for University of Calicut Result 2023 for .Sc. (General Biotechnology) 1st sem, LLB 3rd sem, M.A. Women's Studies 3rd, 4th sem, MBA (Health Care Management/ International Finance) 3rd sem, and other exams, and other examinations.

Course Result Date Result Links Revaluation Result of M.Sc. General Biotechnology Examination 11/2022 1st Semester 18-Sep-2023 Click here Bachelor Of Laws(Llb) unitary Degree Course Regular/Supplementary Examination 11/2022 3rd Semester 18-Sep-2023 Click here Bachelor Of Laws(Llb) unitary Degree Course Supplementary Examination 4/2023 3rd Semester 18-Sep-2023 Click here M.A. Women's Studies Examination 4/2023 4th Semester 16-Sep-2023 Click here BTHM/BHA Regular/Supplementary/Improvement 3rd Semester 16-Sep-2023 Click here M.A. Women's Studies Examination 11/2022 3rd Semester 16-Sep-2023 Click here MBA - Health Care Management/ International Finance 3rd Semester 16-Sep-2023 Click here

About Calicut University

The University of Calicut, also known as Calicut University is located in Malappuram, Kerala. The university was established in 1968 by the Calicut University Act 1975, passed by the Legislative Assembly of Kerala. University of Calicut (UoC), the largest University in Kerala in terms of the affiliated colleges and the number of degrees awarded. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The university offers various UG, PG, BVOC, and MVOC programs in the departments like School of Language and Literature, School of Bioscience, School of Social Sciences, School of Mathematics & Computational Sciences, School of Chemical and Physical Sciences, School of Education, School of Information and Communication Studies, School of Performing Arts, School of Business Studies, School of Legal Studies, and School of Earth Sciences.