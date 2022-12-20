Cantonment Board Agra Recruitment 2022-23 For Tax Collector And Others: Check Eligibility

Cantonment Board Agra has invited online application for the 23 Tax Collector & Others on its official website. Check Cantonment Board Agra Recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Cantonment Board Agra Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification: Cantonment Board Agra has published job notification in the Employment News (17-23 December 2022) for 23 posts including Tax Collector, Sanitary Inspector, Line Man, Fitter, Junior Assistant and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 16 January 2023.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including Graduate/ 12th/ High School with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for Cantonment Board Agra Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification.

Important Date Cantonment Board Agra Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application:16 January 2023

Vacancy Details Cantonment Board Agra Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:

Tax Collector-02

Sanitary Inspector-01

Motor Pump Attendant-03

Draughtsman-01

Line Man-01

Fitter-01

Junior Assistant-06

Asst. Teacher-04

Steno Typist-01

Meter Reader-01

Ward Servant-01

Cashier-01

Eligibility Criteria Cantonment Board Agra Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Tax Collector-Intermediate

CCC Certificate from DOEACC.

Candidates are advised to check the notification link for details of the age limit/Pay scale/mode of selection/category wise post and other update for the posts.

How To Download: Cantonment Board Agra Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification: