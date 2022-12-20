Cantonment Board Agra Recruitment 2022-23 For Tax Collector And Others: Check Eligibility

Cantonment Board Agra Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification: Cantonment Board Agra has published job notification in the Employment News (17-23 December 2022) for 23 posts including Tax Collector, Sanitary Inspector, Line Man, Fitter, Junior Assistant and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 16 January 2023.
Candidates having certain educational qualification including Graduate/ 12th/ High School with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for Cantonment Board Agra Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification.
Important Date Cantonment Board Agra Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:
Last Date for Submission of Application:16 January 2023
Vacancy Details Cantonment Board Agra Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:
Tax Collector-02
Sanitary Inspector-01
Motor Pump Attendant-03
Draughtsman-01
Line Man-01
Fitter-01
Junior Assistant-06
Asst. Teacher-04
Steno Typist-01
Meter Reader-01
Ward Servant-01
Cashier-01
Eligibility Criteria Cantonment Board Agra Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:
Educational Qualification
Tax Collector-Intermediate
CCC Certificate from DOEACC.
Candidates are advised to check the notification link for details of the age limit/Pay scale/mode of selection/category wise post and other update for the posts.
How To Download: Cantonment Board Agra Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:
- Visit the official website of Cantonment Board Agra-https://agra.cantt.gov.in.
- Click on the link - ‘Notification Regarding Recruitment For Various Posts in Cantonment Board Agra' available on the home page.
- Now you will get the PDF of the Cantonment Board Agra Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification: in a new window.
- Download Cantonment Board Agra Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification and save the same for your future reference.
Cantonment Board Agra Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification PDF
How To Apply Cantonment Board Agra Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts through official website on or before 16 January 2023.