Cantonment Board Amritsar Recruitment 2020 - Walk in for 28 Teacher, Clerk, Safaiwala, Garderner & Other Posts

Cantonment Board Amritsar Recruitment 2020: Cantonment Board Amritsar has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Teacher, Clerk & Others. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 20 and 21 April 2020.

Important Dates:

Notification Date: 20 March 2020

Walk-In-Interview Date: 20 and 21 April 2020

Cantonment Board Amritsar Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Principal - 1 Post

Teacher - 10 Posts

Sports Teacher - 1 Post

Computer Teacher- 1 Post

Arts Teacher- 1 Post

Music Teacher- 1 Post

Clerk -2 Posts

Peon/Ayah - 5 Posts

Safaiwala - 4 Posts

Gardener - 2 Posts

Cantonment Board Amritsar Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Principal - PG/Graduate with M.Ed. B.Ed. with minimum years teaching experience.

Teacher - PG/Graduate with B..Ed/NTT Knowledge of computers.

Sports Teacher - M. P. Ed./B.P. Ed. B.Ed/NTT. Knowledge of Computer.

Computer Teacher- DCA/BCA with B..Ed/ NTT Knowledge or computer.

Arts Teacher- Diploma In Arts and Craft with B.Ed/ NTT knowledge of Computer.

Music Teacher- MA/BA preferably in Music with the ability/ play music instruments.

Clerk -PG/Graduate. Basic knowledge computers are mandatory along with a minimum of three years of experience.

Peon/Ayah - 5th Class pass Vth experience in a similar position.

Safaiwala - Having experience in cleaning and maintaining bathrooms & general maintenance of school premises.

Gardener - Having good knowledge in plants and flowers Preferably with minimum 03 years of work experience as Gardener.

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

Cantonment Board Amritsar Recruitment 2020 Application Process

Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 20 and 21 April 2020 Cantonment Board Amritsar, Punjab along with the documents.

