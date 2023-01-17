Cantonment Board Dehu Road Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Nurse, Translator and Other Posts: Check Eligibility

Cantonment Board Dehu Roadhas invited online application for the 47 Nurse and Other Posts on its official website. Check Cantonment Board Dehu Road Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Cantonment Board Dehu Road Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: Cantonment Board Dehu Road has published job notification in the Employment News (14-20 January) 2023 for various Paramedical and others posts including Resident Medical Officer, Hindi Translator, Junior Clerk cum Compounder, X-ray Technician, Plumber, Ward Ayah, Surveyor cum Draftsman etc. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 31 January 2023.

To apply for Cantonment Board Dehu Road Recruitment 2023 Job Notification candidates should have certain educational qualification inclding Graduate/ Diploma/M.B.B.S/10th Pass with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.

How To Download: Cantonment Board Dehu Road Recruitment 2023 Job Notification

Visit the official website of Cantonment Board Dehu Road -https://dehuroad.cantt.gov.in/ Click on the link Detailed advertisement and Application Form for direct recruitment to various post in Cantonment Board Dehuroad on the home page . Now you will get the PDF of the Cantonment Board Dehu Road Recruitment 2023 Job Notification in a new window. Download Cantonment Board Dehu Road Recruitment 2023 Job Notification and save the same for your future reference.

Important Date Cantonment Board Dehu Road Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 31 January 2023

Vacancy Details Cantonment Board Dehu Road Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Resident Medical Officer -01

Hindi Translator-01

Staff Nurse-05

X-ray Technician-01

Pharmacy Officer-01

Surveyor cum Draftsman-01

Sub Overseer-01

Junior Clerk cum Compounder-01

Painter-01

Carpenter-01

Plumber-01

Mason-01

Dresser-01

Mali-02

Ward Ayah-02

Ward Boy-04

Watchman-01

Sanitary Inspector-01

Safaikarmchari -20

Eligibility Criteria Cantonment Board Dehu Road Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Resident Medical Officer -Candidates should have M.B.B.S Degree from a recognized university.

Candidates are advised to check the notification link for details of the age limit/eligibility/salary/selection process and others.

How To Apply Cantonment Board Dehu Road Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 31 January 2023.