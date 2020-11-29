CAT 2020 Analysis by Bulls Eye - Slot 3 Difficulty Level, Expected Cutoff

CAT 2020 exam concludes with Slot 3 exam that was conducted in evening slot from 4:30pm to 6:30pm. Aspirants can read the CAT 2020 exam analysis for slot 3 exam as provided below. Analyse your performance as per the exam reviews shared by the Experts at HitBullsEye and know the section-wise difficulty level along with the expected CAT cut-off to get admission in top B-schools of India.

CAT 2020 Exam Analysis by HitBullsEye – Slot 3

Here is the in-depth analysis of CAT 2020, slot 3exam

The Slot 3 of CAT 2020 was on similar lines with slight deviation in terms of difficulty level of VARC and Quant sections. The two sections were a 1 notch higher in terms of difficulty level compared to slot 1.

Major Changes:

Total number of questions has been reduced to 76 in 2020 from 100 in 2019 Duration has been reduced to 2 hours from 3 in 2019 Difficulty Level (compared to Slot 1& 2): VARC –moderate, DILR difficult, Quant moderate to difficult

Exam Structure and Pattern:

The paper consisted of three sections: namely, ‘Quantitative Aptitude (QA)’, ‘Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR)’ and ‘Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC)’, with 26, 24 and 26 questions, respectively. The order of the sections was fixed, with a sectional time limit of 40 minutes.

The sections contained the following segmentation for Slot 3:

Sec. No. Section Name Total No.of Ques. No. of Multiple Choice Ques. Number of Non-MCQs (TITA Ques.) I Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension 26 21 5 II Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning 24 18 6 III Quantitative Ability 26 18 8 TOTAL 76 57 19

Attempts & Expected Percentile Table along with B-Schools Cut-offs

Overall Attempt VA & RC Attempt DI & LR Attempt QA Attempt Probable Score Expected Percentile 56+ 18-22 13-17 18-22 122 99.5 51-54 17-20 12-15 15-19 112 99 46-50 15-18 9-14 12-16 98 97 33-37 11-15 7-11 10-14 78 95 24-32 9-13 5-10 7-11 54 90 18-24 7-11 4-8 6-9 42 80

It looks like a normalisation of around 5% may take place to make all the slots at the same level.

Section-wise Review

Verbal Ability Review: In terms of level of difficulty, the verbal section was moderate to difficult, similar to slot 1. The attempt and accuracy will be key things to watch out.

There were Four RC passages (each of 450-500 words) out of which two passages had 4 questions each and 2 passages had 5 questions. One passage was quite lengthy and quite a few questions were inference based.The break-up of other questions was Parajumbles - 3, Summary – 3 and odd one out - 2.There were no TITA questions in RC. Para jumbles and odd one out were all TITA questions.

The topics ofpassages were – 1)Mode of transportation affects the travel experience, 2) Although the most contested concept in political philosophy, 3) Human contact is becoming a luxury and 4) economic crisis.

Overall an attempt of 17-20 with high accuracy will fetch 99%ile

Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning: As in the first and second slot, this section was most difficult. There were total 5 sets with 2 sets of 6 questions each and 3 sets of 4 question each.There was a Venn diagram, a set on covid-19 patient case, games and tournament, scheduling and one other.

The set selection was again an important aspect and would have defined the number of questions students were able to attempt. Two sets were easy and doable fast. One was really tough. Overall DI was the toughest section and again the 6 question sets were tricky.

An attempt of 12-15 questions with good accuracy will fetch 99%ile

Quantitative Aptitude Review: The Quant section was moderately difficult. The spread of the questions is as advised: Logarithms-3, TSD–3, P&L-1, Averages-1, Geometry-4, Algebra-5, Time and Work – 2, Alligation-2, others-2. Commercial maths and ratio based topics like percentage, profit & loss and others had the most number of questions. Overall the quant section was doable.

Overall the quant section was moderate to difficult. The questions were time consuming and under stress may have put pressure on accuracy.

An attempt of 15-19 questions with good accuracy level will fetch 99%ile

B-School Cut-offs

CAT scores are used as a primary screening tool by B-Schools for short listing candidates for the GD/ PI round. Apart from CAT percentile other factors which are taken in to account for generating calls include academic performance in 10th/12th, Graduation, duration of work experience. Normally, the cut offs for old IIMs are higher than those for new IIMs.