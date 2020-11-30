CAT 2020 Analysis by IMS Learning - Get Detailed CAT Paper Analysis for Slot 3

Read the CAT exam analysis from IMS Learning for the Slot 3 exam which was conducted in the evening session on 29th November 2020. Get complete information about Difficulty level of exam and CAT 2020 expected cut-off.

Nov 30, 2020 12:08 IST
CAT 2020 Exam Analysis by IMS Learning – Find out the CAT 2020 exam analysis shared by the experts of IMS Learning, one of the leading institutes for MBA entrance coaching. Here is the complete analysis of CAT 2020 exam that was conducted in the slot 3 (evening session) between 4:30 pm and 6:30 pm on 29th November.

With the third slot of CAT 2020 being over, it is now clear that CAT 2020 was more difficult than CAT 2019 and more like CAT 2018. Pandemic and the related SOPs notwithstanding the conduct of the test in three slots was smooth and without glitches.

Though the CAT had announced a significant reduction in the test duration from 3 hours to 2 hours earlier, candidates were kept guessing about the other changes with the IIMs making no further announcements. The suspense came to an end only with the first slot.

The third slot had the same structure as the first two slots and was similar in the overall difficulty level.

Section No.

Section Name

Duration

MCQs

TITA

Total

I

VARC

40 min

21

5

26

II

DI and LR

40 min

18

6

24

III

QA

40 min

18

8

26

Total

 

120 min

57

19

76

The overall difficulty level of Slot 3 was tougher than the earlier 2 slots, with the LOD of the DILR Section being more difficult than both the earlier slots, and VARC and QA sections being on par with Slot 1.

Based on the feedback received from IMS students, we estimate the scores and percentiles for Slot 3 as follows:

Percentile

Score VA-RC

Score DI-LR

Score QA

Overall Score

99.5 %ile

45

35

48

114

99 %ile

41

30

43

104

97 %ile

37

27

39

94

95%ile

35

24

37

88

90%ile

30

21

33

75

85%ile

27

18

30

66

Like in the earlier slots, the test started with the VARC Section followed by DILR and QA sections. Each section was timed for 40 minutes. One could not go back and forth between sections. The marking scheme was +3 for every correct and -1 for incorrect answers. There was no negative marking for TITA Qs.

VA-RC

The VA-RC section in all the three slots was similar in difficulty level and had the same segmentation. The majority of the questions were of medium difficulty and quite a few questions even difficult. Very few questions were easy. Comprehension had 4 passages —2 passages with 4 Qs each and 2 passages with 5 Qs each. The majority of the questions were reasoning and application-based. VA questions too did not give much respite. They also needed careful deliberation to arrive at the answer. The only comfort was that one was dealing with familiar questions types of Summary, Odd Sentence, and Paragraph Jumble questions.

Area / Questions

No of Qs.

Type

LOD

Reading Comprehension

18

MCQ

Overall: Medium to Difficult

RC-1: On Travel Writing

5

MCQ

Medium to Difficult

RC-2: Economic crises

4

MCQ

Easy to Medium

RC-3: Views on Human Nature

5

MCQ

Medium to Difficult

RC-4: Screen Time and class

4

MCQ

Easy to Medium

Verbal Ability

08

MCQ & TITA

Overall: Medium

Para jumbles ( 4 sentences)

3

TITA

Medium to Difficult

Out of Context sentence

2

TITA

Medium to Difficult

Summary

3

MCQ

Easy to Medium

Overall, an attempt of 15 to 17 questions with high accuracy (85-90%) should be good in this section

Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning

Like in slot 1 and 2, the third slot of CAT-2020 had a total 5 sets, out of which two sets had 6 questions while the remaining three had 4 questions each. However, the number of TITA questions in different sets in slot 3 showed slight variation as compared to the first two slots. Out of the three sets with 4 questions, one set had 2 TITA questions while the remaining two had all 4 MCQ questions. Out of the two sets with 6 questions, one set had all 6 MCQ questions while the other set had 2 MCQ and 4 TITA questions.

There were two DI sets and three LR sets. Overall, this section was medium to difficult.

Set No.

Area

Set Description

Number of Questions

Level of Difficulty

Question Type

1

Data Interpretation

Four facilities in a school

4

Easy to Medium

2 TITA +                2 MCQ

2

Data Interpretation

Organization delivering groceries

4

Medium to Difficult

4 MCQ

3

Logical Reasoning

Game of six rounds

6

Medium to Difficult

4 TITA +                2 MCQ

4

Logical Reasoning

Farmer and four daughters

6

Medium to Difficult

6 MCQ

5

Logical Reasoning

Patient undergoing

blood test

4

Easy to Medium

4 MCQ

Identification of right sets to attempt was the key. Sets 1 and 5 must not have been missed. A good student should have been able to solve 11 to 13 questions in the given time limit.

QA

Like Slots 1 and 2, the QA section of Slot-3 of CAT-2020 was also dominated by Arithmetic (10 questions). However, the emphasis on Algebra was slightly lower than in the first two slots. There were 4 questions on Algebra. Similarly, there were 5 questions on Modern Maths, 4 questions on Geometry and 3 questions on Numbers. Like the first two slots, the Slot-3 also had a number of questions on Time- Speed-Distance.

There were 8 TITA Qs this year. Overall this section was at Medium level of difficulty. Selecting the right questions to attempt was the key. Good students should have been able to attempt about 16 to 18 questions in the given time.

Overall, this section was medium in terms of Level of difficulty.

Area/Q Type

No. of Questions

LOD

Numbers

3

Medium

Arithmetic

10

Easy to medium

Algebra

4

Medium to difficult

Geometry

4

Medium

Modern Maths

5

Medium

VERDICT

IMS students found a great deal of similarity between the Sim CATs and the CAT. Several students gave the feedback that the CAT appeared an extension of the Sim CATs and the e-Maxmiser Workshops.

THE PROCESS

  • The test’s administrative process was smooth despite the pandemic induced need for masks, gloves, social distance etc.
  • As in the past, the policy of no-shoes no metallic objects including metal jewelry prevailed. Only the admit card and the ID proof were allowed. Nothing else!
  • As in the previous year, the authorities took possession of the admit cards. The candidates were given a small pad with IIM CAT Logo on the cover (20 pages) for rough work and a pen – which were also taken away at the end of the exam.

TEST INTERFACE

The test interface was very user friendly and exactly the one provided in the official CAT Mock Test. There were no subdivisions within each section. The Comprehension and VA questions were NOT interspersed within the section. Similarly, the DI and LR sets were also NOT interspersed

A simple calculator was provided, and not a scientific one. There was an arrow provided near the question palette which when clicked expanded the question window to full-screen view by hiding the question palette & vice versa

At the end of the test, a summary of the number of questions attempted, visited, and not visited was displayed for each section.

There was a button marked ‘Question Paper’ that opened up a screen containing all the questions of the section. This was used by students for planning their approach for the section.

